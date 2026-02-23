Dozens of Pittsburgh International Airport flights cancelled because of East Coast snowstorm

Dozens of departing flights out of Pittsburgh International Airport have been cancelled as a massive winter snowstorm is hitting parts of the East Coast.

According to Pittsburgh International's online flight status board, around 25 flights scheduled to depart the airport between Monday morning and Monday afternoon have been cancelled.

Flights to New York City, Newark, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. are among those that have been cancelled. Around 15 flights scheduled to arrive to Pittsburgh from East Coast cities were cancelled, as well.

More than 8,000 flights throughout the country were cancelled due to the severe winter weather.

The flight cancellations come as the East Coast is dealing with a massive winter storm system that is dumping heavy snow throughout parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and other states.

More than 8,000 flights in total were canceled due to the winter storm.

Blizzard-like conditions were reported on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Sunday night as parts of the Philadelphia area had received upwards of seven inches of snow with additional accumulation expected through Monday.

In New York City, snow totals could reach 12 to 18 inches with parts of Long Island and the Jersey Shore bracing for as much as 18 to 24 inches of snow.

If you do have travel plans out of Pittsburgh International, you should be prepared for possible disruptions and if you can rebook, you may want to consider that option.

If your flight is cancelled and you don't want to fly anymore, you are entitled to a refund and it's recommended to check your airline's travel waivers to make sure you know what rights you may have.