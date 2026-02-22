Live updates as dangerous nor'easter brings snow to Philadelphia region; prompts travel restrictions
What to know about major winter storm hitting Philadelphia region
- A major nor'easter is hitting the Philadelphia region Sunday night into Monday. The storm will intensify at night, and has the chance to record-setting snowfall numbers.
- Blizzard warnings are in effect through 6 p.m. on Monday for all of southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Impacts could include whiteout conditions, dangerous and impassable roads, downed trees, widespread power outages and more.
- Dozens of schools in the Delaware Valley will be closed or either have a virtual learning day Monday because of the weather.
Follow along below from the latest updates from CBS News Philadelphia and our NEXT Weather Team.
Timing out the major winter storm
Snow falls across Philadelphia region
Philadelphia archdiocesan high schools to have flexible instruction day
Archdiocesan high school buildings in Philadelphia will have a flexible instruction day Monday as a winter storm batters the region.
Parish and regional elementary schools buildings will also have a flexible instruction day Monday. Archdiocesan high schools in the suburbs usually follow the decisions of their corresponding local public schools.
Delaware issues state of emergency for winter storm
Delaware Gov. Matthew Meyer declared a state of emergency Sunday for the winter storm, which includes activating the Delaware National Guard.
"I'm declaring a State of Emergency and activating every available state resource to ensure Delawareans are protected as this blizzard blankets our communities, including increased risks for coastal flooding," Meyer in a statement. "Prepare now, please stay off the roads once the storm begins, and look out for your neighbors. We will continue working around the clock to keep every Delawarean safe."
PennDOT reduces speed limits on several Philly roadways
PennDOT has reduced speed limits on several Philadelphia roadways to 45 mph due the winter storm:
Here are the roads:
- Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676.
- U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422.
- State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.
Earlier, PennDOT placed vehicle restrictions several roads in the area. Under the restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted. School buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on the roadways while restrictions are in place.
NJ Transit suspending rail service
NJ Transit announced Sunday that all service will be suspended due to the winter storm hitting the region. All rail service will be suspended by 9 p.m. Sunday.
Earlier, NJ Transit announced that all bus, light rail and Access Link services will be temporarily suspended at 6 p.m.
Customers can monitor NJ Transit alerts at njtransit.com, their mobile app or on social media for the latest updates.
New Jersey issues state of emergency and travel ban
New Jersey has issued a state of emergency as a winter storm has the potential to dump one to two feet of snow on the Garden State.
New Jersey State Police also issued a "full travel ban" in place on all roads except the New Jersey Turnpike starting at 9 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.
Pennsylvania issues disaster emergency for snowstorm
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a disaster emergency declaration in anticipation of a major and potentially record-breaking winter storm.
"I signed a proclamation of a disaster emergency, which will allow this team the flexibility to procure what is needed to flex what is needed, and to be able to deal with this storm," Shapiro said Sunday. "It'll also provide us some flexibility as we work with our local leaders, from mayors to county commissioners and others."
An estimated 8-14 inches of snow could fall around Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.
What weather alerts are in effect for the snow storm?
Here are the weather alerts in effect for the nor'easter hitting the Philadelphia region:
- Blizzard warning: In effect through Monday at 6 p.m. Includes all of New Jersey, Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia. Also includes the Poconos. Impacts include whiteout conditions, dangerous and impassable roads, downed trees, widespread power outages, high surf and coastal erosion and school closings.
- Winter storm warning: In effect through Monday at 6 p.m. Includes Berks, Chester and upper Montgomery counties and the Lehigh Valley. Impacts include dangerous roads, low visibility, downed trees and power lines, power outages, travel cancellations and.
- Coastal flood warning: In effect until 5 a.m. Monday. Includes all shore points, back bays and Delaware beaches. Impacts include strong winds that will push water into the area during high tides. Two-three feet of major flooding possible.