Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of massive winter storm that would affect 200 million people

Major U.S. airlines are issuing travel waivers as a massive winter storm threatens to snarl travel plans across the country.

The major weather event —named Winter Storm Fern by the Weather Channel — is expected to bring heavy snow, ice and cold to the South, Midwest and Northeast starting Friday, potentially affecting 230 million people across the U.S.

Forecasters expect widespread travel disruptions, and airlines are bracing for flight cancellations and delays over the weekend. Many carriers are issuing travel alerts and allowing customers to change their plans without penalty.

Some fliers are also taking additional steps to prepare. Hopper Technology Solutions (HTS), a travel agency, said it has seen a 17% increase in travelers purchasing its "Disruption Assistance" policy for flights this weekend.

Several airlines offer the plan, which lets customers rebook on the next available flight, regardless of the carrier.

Here's how airlines are responding to the storm.

American Airlines

American Airlines on Wednesday issued an alert advising travelers that those affected by the storm may change their trips, with change fees waived.

Passengers flying to, through or from 34 U.S. airports may change their flights for free if they bought tickets before Jan. 19 and are booked on flights between Jan. 23 and Jan. 25. Eligible customers cannot change their origin or destination cities, however, and must make any changes by Jan. 25.

Travel must be completed within one year of the original ticket date, the airline said.

Delta Air Lines

Delta is also encouraging customers to take advantage of its flexible change policy in response to the storm.

"To help customers manage their travel plans and minimize disruptions, Delta is offering flexibility to customers with existing bookings to change their travel with no fees," the airline said in a statement on its website.

Customers with plans to travel across Texas, the Southeast and Northeast from Friday through Sunday may rebook their tickets for flights departing on or before Jan. 28, the airline said.

"Ahead of forecasted winter weather across Texas, the Southeast, including Delta's Atlanta hub, and into the Northeast over the next several days, Delta is offering flexibility to customers with existing bookings to change their travel with no fees," it said in a statement on its website.

Delta said it will notify customers whose flights are affected with a one-time text or email notification.

Frontier Airlines

Budget carrier Frontier said it is waiving change and cancellation fees for flights affected by the incoming winter storm, so long as customers do not change their origin and destination cities.

Customers are responsible for paying the fare differences, the airline noted.

JetBlue

JetBlue's Winter Storm Fern waiver allows customers to rebook or cancel flights to or from a dozen cities without penalty, so long as original travel plans were made before Jan. 22.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit has also issued a travel waiver and is not charging fare differences for customers who rebook weekend flights for travel through Jan. 28.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest warned customers with plans to fly Jan. 23 through Jan. 26 that their flights could be delayed, diverted or canceled. Customers with reservations during that period may rebook without paying a change in airfare.

United Airlines

United customers who purchased tickets before Jan. 20 for travel between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 can reschedule trips and have change fees and fare differences waived, the airline said.

There are some restrictions: New flights must depart between Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, and be between the same cities that were originally booked.