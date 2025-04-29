Severe storms, high winds and tornadoes possible today for parts of Pittsburgh area

Strong storms are expected to move through parts of the Pittsburgh area today and could bring high winds and possible tornadoes with them.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Destructive straight-line wind is the main concern now, followed by tornadoes. Any supercells that develop would see hail, with potentially large hail possible.

Aware: Our tornado chance is higher than 5 percent (25-mile radius) this afternoon. This will be among the highest of the year, if not the highest.

When it comes to timing, severe weather chances will arrive after 2 p.m. and the large hail and tornado risk peaks from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m.

While destructive winds will be possible throughout the severe storm period, the window for destructive wind continues through at least 11 p.m.

Tornadoes and hail will still be possible through 11 p.m., but the peak chance for them will be ahead of the main line.

KDKA Weather Center

Today's weather could potentially be life-changing for communities, especially if we see development of supercell thunderstorms ahead of the main line. When it comes to just the numbers, today will be among, if not THE highest, severe weather chances of the year. The Storm Prediction Center uses percentages to shade areas daily where severe weather chances are the highest. They have our area at 5 percent tornados. This means if you put a pin in a map, there is a higher than 5 percent chance a tornado impacts an area within 25 miles of that point. Our wind chance is above 30 percent, and our hail chance sits at 15 percent chance for an inch or higher.

Ahead of the potential for severe storms, Duquesne Light is encouraging customers to keep important electronic devices charged and prepare an emergency kit that includes things like non-perishable food, weather, medication, and other essential items.

When it comes to your forecast today, this morning will be dry. Temperatures will be in the 60s with mostly clear skies. Clouds will roll in this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected through the afternoon. You'll likely be dry through 5 p.m. with just isolated but powerful storm chances arriving after 2 p.m.

There remains a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the weather on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

KDKA Weather Center

At this point, it looks like strong storms will be possible also late Thursday into Friday, and also late Friday into Saturday morning.

