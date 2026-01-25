Watch CBS News
PHOTOS: Heavy snow blankets the Pittsburgh area and western Pennsylvania amid historic winter storm

Mike Darnay
A massive winter storm system blanketed the Pittsburgh area and all of western Pennsylvania with heavy snow.

Some parts of the region reported seeing as much as 20 inches of snow in their area.

Sunday's snowfall in Pittsburgh was the highest in a single day since "Snowmageddon" in 2010, making it the snowiest day in the city in 16 years,

Here are some photos that show the historic snowstorm throughout the area.

canvas.png
A birds eye view of Downtown Pittsburgh from the KDKA Drone Team shows the city blanketed with snow from a historic snowstorm that moved through western Pennsylvania. KDKA Drone Team
621664537-1529661758831904-2126884005837674473-n.jpg
An ambulance was involved in a rollover crash while responding to an emergency in Springhill Township. The Fayette EMS/Greene EMS service said on Facebook that no one was injured in the crash. Fayette EMS / Greene EMS
db5b44a72abb6b7c9820200ae91afe63.jpg
Parts of Butler County, including Cranberry Township, were blanketed with heavy snow on Sunday as a historic winter storm made its way across western Pennsylvania.Some parts of Butler County reported snow totals as high as 18 and 20 inches of snow. KDKA
62bd9e7268dea1d4419db32625c64275.jpg
Downtown Pittsburgh quickly became snow covered as a historic winter storm system blanketed the region on Sunday.The winter storm was the first under Mayor Corey O'Connor's administration since he was elected in the fall and inaugurated earlier this year. KDKA
untitled.png
Heavy snow covered Pittsburgh's streets and had people working to dig out their vehicles and keep their sidewalks and driveways cleared. KDKA
bc228b45f929354d9808956f02d24ed9.jpg
A command center has been launched for City of Pittsburgh officials who are monitoring the response to the historic snow storm that blanketed all of western Pennsylvania with heavy snow. KDKA
5eec75ec369eccbc8fe28ec105c83450.jpg
Westmoreland County was among areas that were blanketed by heavy snowfall on Sunday.Greensburg Public Works Director Tom Bell told KDKA's Chris DeRose that crews were sent home after a 16-hour shift and will be back out on Monday morning. KDKA
6c07a0ab208bd192e33e2f71c28cd62e.jpg
People throughout the city of Pittsburgh were out taking in the sights after heavy snowfall blanketed the region on Sunday, including along South Negley Avenue where people were skiing down the road. KDKA

