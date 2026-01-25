PHOTOS: Heavy snow blankets the Pittsburgh area and western Pennsylvania amid historic winter storm
A massive winter storm system blanketed the Pittsburgh area and all of western Pennsylvania with heavy snow.
Some parts of the region reported seeing as much as 20 inches of snow in their area.
Sunday's snowfall in Pittsburgh was the highest in a single day since "Snowmageddon" in 2010, making it the snowiest day in the city in 16 years,
Here are some photos that show the historic snowstorm throughout the area.