PHOTOS: Heavy snow blankets the Pittsburgh area and western Pennsylvania amid historic winter storm

A massive winter storm system blanketed the Pittsburgh area and all of western Pennsylvania with heavy snow.

Some parts of the region reported seeing as much as 20 inches of snow in their area.

Sunday's snowfall in Pittsburgh was the highest in a single day since "Snowmageddon" in 2010, making it the snowiest day in the city in 16 years,

Here are some photos that show the historic snowstorm throughout the area.

A birds eye view of Downtown Pittsburgh from the KDKA Drone Team shows the city blanketed with snow from a historic snowstorm that moved through western Pennsylvania. KDKA Drone Team

An ambulance was involved in a rollover crash while responding to an emergency in Springhill Township. The Fayette EMS/Greene EMS service said on Facebook that no one was injured in the crash. Fayette EMS / Greene EMS

Parts of Butler County, including Cranberry Township, were blanketed with heavy snow on Sunday as a historic winter storm made its way across western Pennsylvania.Some parts of Butler County reported snow totals as high as 18 and 20 inches of snow. KDKA

Downtown Pittsburgh quickly became snow covered as a historic winter storm system blanketed the region on Sunday.The winter storm was the first under Mayor Corey O'Connor's administration since he was elected in the fall and inaugurated earlier this year. KDKA

Heavy snow covered Pittsburgh's streets and had people working to dig out their vehicles and keep their sidewalks and driveways cleared. KDKA

A command center has been launched for City of Pittsburgh officials who are monitoring the response to the historic snow storm that blanketed all of western Pennsylvania with heavy snow. KDKA

Westmoreland County was among areas that were blanketed by heavy snowfall on Sunday.Greensburg Public Works Director Tom Bell told KDKA's Chris DeRose that crews were sent home after a 16-hour shift and will be back out on Monday morning. KDKA