Here's how Pittsburgh's incoming winter storm compares to 2010's "Snowmageddon"

This weekend's winter storm could bring the most snow western Pennsylvania has seen in a long time. It poses the question: will it be another "Snowmageddon?"

It's hard not to remember people skiing in Shadyside, trekking the Pittsburgh streets for miles, and trying to push their cars, buried in snow. Those were the times in February 2010, when the infamous "Snowmageddon" dumped more than 21 inches, or nearly two feet, of white precipitation over the course of two days.

Now 16 years later, we're reflecting once again as KDKA is forecasting 8 to 14 inches of snow Sunday into Monday, possibly the biggest storm since then. While that's a lot of accumulation, KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley said he'd be surprised if we reach "Snowmageddon" levels this weekend.

Will Pittsburgh see another "Snowmageddon?"

"'Snowmageddon' was a classic setup for big snowstorms that we saw. This system isn't really that. It's a single area of low pressure that's going to be sliding to our south," Smiley said.

He said right now it's going to be a slow-moving and consistent snowfall with about three-quarters of an inch per hour.

"It's not going to be that aggressive, really kind of powerful snowstorm where you're going to see those 2 to 3 inches per hour," Smiley said.

Storm will have big impact

However, similar to the fourth-largest snowfall on record in Pittsburgh's history, it could have the same kind of impact, with freezing temps and families potentially stuck at home for days.

"Don't expect that once the snow ends on Monday, things are all of a sudden going to improve. This is a historic storm. It is a dangerous storm, and people need to take precautions for it," Smiley said.

It's a message that doesn't seem to pass as the years go on.

"Use common sense. If you don't have to go out, stay home," one local first responder told KDKA in 2010.

The thing is, time has a way of repeating itself, and you can't control Mother Nature.

"You've got to enjoy it, that's all you can do," a fellow Pittsburgher said in 2010.