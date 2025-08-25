Pete Davidson stops at Pizza Lupo and drinks a Turner's iced tea

When in Pittsburgh, you eat Pizza Lupo and drink Turner's iced tea. Pete Davidson gets that.

The Lawrenceville pizza shop posted a photo of the actor at their restaurant to social media, writing, "What a week!" Pete Davidson gave a thumbs-up behind a pizza while holding a carton of iced tea.

Davidson has been making the rounds while filming "How to Rob a Bank" across the Pittsburgh area. He had a surprise show in front of a small crowd at Bottlerocket Social Hall and he was reportedly spotted at Kennywood.

Co-star Nicholas Hoult has also made some appearances around Pittsburgh. He threw out the first pitch before a Pirates game and he was on the sidelines at a Steelers preseason game. Hoult and other cast members also ate at Alla Famiglia in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.

"How to Rob a Bank" is the latest feature film from director David Leitch, who has directed "Deadpool 2," "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" and "Bullet Train." In addition to Davidson and Hoult, the cast includes Zoë Kravitz, Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai and Rhenzy Feliz.

Movie Casting PGH put out a call for extras in May, saying filming was slated for mid-June through August.

There haven't been many details about the plot, but Deadline reports that it involves smart bank robbers who share their heists on social media while eluding police. It's slated for a 2026 Labor Day weekend release, according to Deadline.

"How to Rob a Bank" is the latest movie to film in the Pittsburgh area. Filming just wrapped on the Hershey biopic and "Parallax," a thriller starring Liev Schreiber, is set to film in the area until December. The Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown," starring Jeremy Renner, has also filmed multiple seasons in the Pittsburgh area and across western Pennsylvania.