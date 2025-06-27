"Hershey" filming has wrapped in Pittsburgh region

By: KDKA-TV intern Gianna Girol

"Hershey," the upcoming biopic chronicling the life of Pennsylvania chocolatier Milton Hershey, has officially wrapped filming in the Pittsburgh region.

Directed by Mark Waters, the movie began filming in May. Production took place in areas such as the South Side, Downtown, Ligonier, Butler County and Fayette County. Each area was transformed to depict the late 1800s and early 1900s, setting the scene for Milton Hershey's life.

"Hershey" filming allowed for a positive impact

The cast and crew were able to immerse themselves in Pittsburgh during filming, even visiting a Pittsburgh Pirates game. Executive producer for the film, Daniel Hank, also spoke to students at the University of Pittsburgh and aspiring filmmakers at CreatePA's Lights! Camera! Career!

In a Facebook post, the Pittsburgh Film Office thanked the filmmakers, cast and crew for how they have positively impacted the community and local economy.

Pennsylvania's film industry is shown support

They also thanked Pennsylvania state Sen. Camera Bartolotta and Sen. Kim Ward for their support of the film industry in Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania, as a whole.

"Without the support of our local legislators and the PA Film Tax Credit, film production in the region would not be possible!" the Pittsburgh Film Office wrote on Facebook.

The movie stars Alexandra Daddario as Catherine "Kitty" Hershey and Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey. The film is scheduled for release in 2026.