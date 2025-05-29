Paid extras needed for "How to Rob a Bank," Amazon movie filming in Pittsburgh area

Production of Milton Hershey biopic comes to Pittsburgh's South Side

"How to Rob a Bank," a new Amazon MGM Studios movie set to film in the Pittsburgh area, is looking for paid extras.

Movie Casting PGH is looking for background actors of all ages to be in "How to Rob a Bank," the latest feature film from director David Leitch — who has directed "Deadpool 2," "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" and "Bullet Train," among others. His latest film's cast will feature Pete Davidson, Zoë Kravitz, Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai and Rhenzy Feliz.

Production is set to begin in the Pittsburgh area in mid-June and run through August. The background extras will portray sports fans, law enforcement officers, diner patrons, and more, Movie Casting PGH said. No experience is necessary.

"We will be looking for folks who can join us for multiple days - and looking for people who could work 1-2 days here or there," the casting call said.

General background actors can expect 10- to 14-hour days, with a pay of $250 for those 12 hours, plus overtime. More information about requirements and the application process can be found online.

The movie is set to release in September 2026, Movie Casting PGH said.

"How to Rob a Bank" is the latest film in need of paid extras in the Pittsburgh area. Extras are also needed when the Hershey biopic comes to film in Pittsburgh next month. The movie follows chocolate pioneer Milton Hershey and his wife. The main cast features Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario as Milton and Catherine Hershey, respectively.