McCandless takes center stage for "How To Rob a Bank" film shoot

A movie crew took over part of the North Hills on Monday.

Residents may have seen crew members in McCandless as part of the "How To Rob a Bank" film shoot, which has been taking place throughout the Pittsburgh region in recent weeks.

Monday's shoot took the crew to SSB Bank along Perry Highway.

The Amazon MGM Studios flick is the latest feature film from director David Leitch, who has directed "Deadpool 2," "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," and "Bullet Train," among others. His latest film's cast will feature Pete Davidson, Zoë Kravitz, Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai and Rhenzy Feliz.

Co-stars Hoult and Sawai even took part in Sunday's festivities at PNC Park, with Hoult throwing out the first pitch before the Pirates' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 27: Actor Nicholas Hoult smiles as he stands on the field before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl / Getty Images

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 27: Actor Nicholas Hoult reacts after throwing out a first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl / Getty Images

Production began in the Pittsburgh area in mid-June and is scheduled to run through August.

The movie is set to release in September 2026, according to Movie Casting PGH.