Will Ferrell visits Pittsburgh Italian restaurant

Comedian Will Ferrell traded the syrupy candy-filled spaghetti favored by his character in "Elf" for some real Italian food when he stopped by Alla Famiglia Restaurant in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood this week.

The restaurant on Wednesday shared a photo of Ferrell on Instagram, writing, "Thank you, Will Ferrell, for dining with us. Lots of laughs and good stories over meatballs and pasta."

Instead of eating the sugary sweet spaghetti loved by Buddy the Elf, Alla Famiglia says he tried out their signature seafood, aged steaks, handmade pastas and veal.

(Photo: Alla Famiglia)

Alla Famiglia says Ferrell's visit highlights the restaurant's status as a favorite among celebrities, athletes and food lovers.

"We were honored to host Will Ferrell for an unforgettable meal," owner Jonathan Vlasic said in a press release. "It's always exciting to welcome guests who appreciate the passion and tradition behind our dishes."

Alla Famiglia opened in 1997, and Vlasic bought it in 2005.

It's not the first time a Pittsburgh establishment has gotten a visit from a celebrity. In 2023, country singer Luke Bryan stopped by Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille in the Strip District when he was in town for a show. And a few months later, Keanu Reeves stopped at Coffee Tree Roasters before his band played at Mr. Smalls.