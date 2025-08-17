"How To Rob a Bank" actor Nicholas Hoult visits the sidelines of Steelers' preseason game

"How To Rob a Bank" film crew takes over McCandless bank

Turns out, Lex Luthor is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. The Superman villain is most definitely a renegade.

If you looked closely at the sidelines of Saturday's Steelers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium, you may have spotted actor Nicholas Hoult. He portrayed the iconic villain in this summer's hit "Superman" movie.

But, right now, the star is in Pittsburgh filming "How To Rob a Bank" with Pete Davidson, Zoe Kravitz, Anna Sawai and other Hollywood stars.

Hoult recorded a reel from the sidelines of the game, greeting Steelers Nation and cheering on the team. It's posted to the Steelers' social media accounts.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 27: Actor Nicholas Hoult reacts after throwing out a first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl / Getty Images

This isn't the first sporting event Hoult has attended during his stay in Pittsburgh. He and Sawai threw out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game in July. Plus, the movie cast, including John C. Reilly, dined at Alla Famiglia restaurant in the city's Allentown neighborhood. The restaurant posted a photo on their Instagram.

The Amazon MGM Studios flick is the latest feature film from director David Leitch, who has directed "Deadpool 2," "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," and "Bullet Train," among others.

Production began in the Pittsburgh area in mid-June and is scheduled to run through August.

In July, the movie crew took over SSB Bank along Perry Highway in McCandless to shoot scenes for the film. They were spotted with equipment and signs outside.

The movie is set to release in September 2026, according to Movie Casting PGH.