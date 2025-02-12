"Mayor of Kingstown" production companies donate to scholarship program while filming in Pittsburgh

Paid extras needed for "Mayor of Kingstown" when it returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "Mayor of Kingstown" was filming in Bedford Dwellings on Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh housing authority says the production companies bring more than just Hollywood action to the community.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh said Bedford Dwellings "was abuzz with excitement" on Tuesday as crews descended upon Chauncey Drive to film parts of season four.

The HACP says it has been working with "Mayor of Kingstown" production companies since season two of the series, and since then, the companies have contributed about $100,000 to support the Clean Slate E3 Scholarship program, which supports kids in public housing.

The companies have also hired local food trucks, including Quick-E, to feed the cast, crew and residents. And they've hired residents as paid extras, the HACP said.

When "Mayor of Kingstown" was filming season three in Pittsburgh, the Shapiro administration said the show had created more than 3,000 jobs and injected over $90 million into the regional economy.

Paramount+ says "Mayor of Kingstown," which stars Jeremy Renner, ranked as the No. 1 series on the platform during its season three run, reaching 8.8 million global households.

The show follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry."

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.