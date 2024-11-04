Election live updates as Trump and Harris blitz battleground states on final day of 2024 campaign
What to know about the 2024 election today
- CBS News' most recent polling analysis shows the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is still a toss-up in the seven battleground states.
- After a whirlwind final weekend of campaigning, Election Day is one day away.
- More than 78 million Americans have already voted early.
- Vice President Kamala Harris is crisscrossing Pennsylvania on Monday, with events in Allentown, Reading and Pittsburgh followed by a star-studded concert and rally in Philadelphia.
Former President Donald Trump starts his day in Raleigh, North Carolina, heads to Pennsylvania for rallies in Reading and Pittsburgh, and ends with a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Number of early votes cast tops 78 million
As of the eve of Election Day, more than 78 million votes have been cast early, either in-person or by mail, according to data from the University of Florida Election Lab.
More people have cast their ballots in-person than by mail, with more than 42.6 million votes submitted at polling places in-person and over 35.3 million mail ballots returned. Upwards of 67.4 million mail ballots have been requested, according to the University of Florida's figures.
Slightly more registered Democrats — 14.8 million — have voted ahead of Election Day, compared to 14.1 million registered Republicans, according to data from just over half the states that report party affiliation.
Tim and Gwen Walz to campaign in Midwest
Tim and Gwen Walz are spending the last day of the campaign in the Midwest, the first time the pair will be campaigning together after voting together. They have been crisscrossing battleground states separately.
They will first participate in a farewell rally in Minneapolis at 11:45 a.m. ET, and then heading to a get out the vote rally in Detroit.
What voters should and shouldn't expect on Election Day
There will be some breakdowns, mistakes and disinformation this year, but none of that should be confused with election-altering fraud, CBS News election law contributor David Becker told "60 Minutes."
Come Election Day, voters shouldn't expect to get results quickly in many races.
"Definitely don't expect to know who controls the United States House of Representatives. There are a lot of very close races, even in places like California, that will take days or maybe even weeks to resolve. The Senate we might know a little bit sooner, but unclear," Becker said. "We probably will have a pretty good idea who won the presidency maybe around Thursday or Friday."
Read more here about how election officials are protecting the vote.
Harris SNL spot draws rebuke from an FCC commissioner
After Harris appeared in a skit on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," Republican FCC Commissioner Brandon Carr said in a social media post on X it was "a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule."
In another tweet, Carr, who is a Trump appointee, noted that NBC filed a notice to the FCC acknowledging it had given 1.5 minutes of free airtime to Harris.
In the sketch with Maya Rudolph, Harris played herself as Rudolph was also portraying Harris.
"It is nice to see you Kamala," Harris told Rudolph. "And I'm just here to remind you, you got this."
Stars to join Harris at rally and concert in Philadelphia
Oprah Winfrey and a lineup of music stars will join Vice President Kamala Harris as she seeks to energize supporters and mobilize voters at a concert and rally in Philadelphia Monday night.
According to the Harris campaign, the vice president will also be joined by Lady Gaga, DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone.
The event will be at the bottom of the Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps. along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Art Museum will be closed on Monday.
The rally and concert mark the campaign's final Get Out The Vote effort to get voters to the polls ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
Trump: "I don't mind" if someone had to shoot through media
Former President Donald Trump said during a rally on Sunday that he wouldn't mind if someone tried to shoot through the group of reporters covering the event, as he complained that the bulletproof glass positioned around him was "ridiculous."
"I have a piece of glass over here, and I don't have a piece of glass there. And I have this piece of glass here, but all we have really over here is the fake news," Trump said, pointing to the glass positioned between him and the head-on riser where the press was located. "And to get me somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don't mind that so much. I don't mind that."
He repeatedly mocked news reporters throughout the rally, calling the media "bloodsuckers."
Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement afterward that Trump was trying to protect the media.
Read more about Trump's comments here.
– Jacob Rosen and Olivia Rinaldi
Harris addresses war in Gaza during East Lansing rally
At a Sunday campaign rally in East Lansing, Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the war in Gaza at the top of her speech.
"We are joined today by leaders of the Arab American community, which has deep and proud roots here in Michigan. And I want to say this year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon, it is devastating," Harris said.
"As president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination," she added.
Harris said she would also work to find a "diplomatic resolution across the Israel-Lebanon border to protect civilians and provide lasting stability."
After her comments about the war, Harris stuck to her usual stump speech. Her lines on reproductive rights garnered the most applause and cheers from the crowd, which was filled with younger voters.