Harris visiting Pittsburgh for concert and rally on eve of Election Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Pittsburgh for a concert and campaign rally on the eve of Election Day.

According to text messages from the Harris-Walz campaign, the vice president will hold a Get Out The Vote concert at Point State Park on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. She'll hold a similar rally in Philadelphia from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The campaign didn't announce who would be performing but said there would be more details "soon." On Monday night, Harris' campaign put on a concert in Philadelphia featuring Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Barack Obama.

Harris was last in Pittsburgh in September to push her economic plan, and before that, she spent several days in Pittsburgh preparing for the presidential debate.

Trump reportedly eyes visit to Pittsburgh on Monday

Former President Donald Trump is looking at possibly holding an event Monday at PPG Paints Arena, according to multiple sources, but there's no commitment yet.

Trump was recently in the Pittsburgh area, holding a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe before watching the Steelers-Jets game at Acrisure Stadium.

Candidates vie for Pennsylvania's votes

Harris and Trump are battling for the Keystone State's 19 electoral votes. They have both made several stops across the state, which Gov. Josh Shapiro has called "the swingiest of all swing states."

CBS News' Battleground Tracker shows the race in Pennsylvania effectively tied. The state is part of the Democrats' "blue wall" along with Michigan and Wisconsin and is considered crucial for the party's path to the White House.

Polls in Pennsylvania will open Nov. 5 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.