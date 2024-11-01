Trump to hold rally in Pittsburgh on Election Day eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Pittsburgh for a rally on the eve of Election Day, the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a concert.

Trump's campaign confirmed that he will deliver remarks at a rally at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Sources had previously said that Trump was looking at holding a rally in Pittsburgh on Monday, but nothing was confirmed by his campaign until Friday.

Trump was recently in the Pittsburgh area two weekends ago, holding a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe before watching the Steelers-Jets game at Acrisure Stadium.

Harris will also rally supporters in Pittsburgh on Monday

Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Pittsburgh the day before Election Day.

On Thursday, the Harris-Walz campaign announced plans for a Get Out The Vote concert at Point State Park on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The campaign hasn't revealed who is performing but said more details will be announced later. Harris will attend another concert in Philadelphia afterward.

Harris was last in Pittsburgh in September to push her economic plan, and before that, she spent several days in Pittsburgh preparing for the presidential debate.

Candidates vie for Pennsylvanians' votes

Harris and Trump are battling for Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes. They have both made several stops across the state, which Gov. Josh Shapiro has called "the swingiest of all swing states."

CBS News' Battleground Tracker shows the race in Pennsylvania effectively tied.

Polls in Pennsylvania will open Nov. 5 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.