Watch CBS News
Local News

First flight of eaglet in U.S. Steel nest captured on camera

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

First eaglet hatches at the U.S. Steel Irvin Nest
First eaglet hatches at the U.S. Steel Irvin Nest 00:58

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The first flight of the eaglet in the nest by U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant was caught on camera. 

The eaglet, named Lucky, fledged the nest on Sunday morning shortly before 7:30 a.m. The flight was captured by the livestream camera that documents the adventures of the bald eagle family living along the Monongahela River in West Mifflin. 

USS Bald Eagle Cam 2 on 6-23-24 @ 07:24:58 Lucky fledge cam 2 by PixCams on YouTube

Seven is a bit of a lucky number for the eaglet. Lucky, born on April 7, is the seventh eaglet born at the nest. It also took Lucky 77 days to fledge, and $7,000 was raised in a contest to pick Lucky's name. 

And Lucky is pretty lucky. While there were two eggs in the nest this year, only one hatched. And shortly after entering the world, the eaglet got to watch a rare solar eclipse

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, eaglets around the area grow up fast. They usually leave the nest in mid-summer and keep coming back until their parents eventually kick them out. 

Lucky lives in the nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant in West Mifflin along the Monongahela River with parents Irvin and Claire. The Monongahela River is also home to the Hays bald eagle nest. That couple didn't have any eaglets this year after their single egg cracked.

This season, western Pennsylvania birdwatchers have also been keeping an eye on the two peregrine falcon chicks in the nest on the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning. They fledged the nest earlier this month and have about another month left in their parents' territory before they go find their own way in the world.  

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 2:56 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.