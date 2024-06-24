First flight of eaglet in U.S. Steel nest captured on camera

First eaglet hatches at the U.S. Steel Irvin Nest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The first flight of the eaglet in the nest by U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant was caught on camera.

The eaglet, named Lucky, fledged the nest on Sunday morning shortly before 7:30 a.m. The flight was captured by the livestream camera that documents the adventures of the bald eagle family living along the Monongahela River in West Mifflin.

Seven is a bit of a lucky number for the eaglet. Lucky, born on April 7, is the seventh eaglet born at the nest. It also took Lucky 77 days to fledge, and $7,000 was raised in a contest to pick Lucky's name.

And Lucky is pretty lucky. While there were two eggs in the nest this year, only one hatched. And shortly after entering the world, the eaglet got to watch a rare solar eclipse.

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, eaglets around the area grow up fast. They usually leave the nest in mid-summer and keep coming back until their parents eventually kick them out.

Lucky lives in the nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant in West Mifflin along the Monongahela River with parents Irvin and Claire. The Monongahela River is also home to the Hays bald eagle nest. That couple didn't have any eaglets this year after their single egg cracked.

This season, western Pennsylvania birdwatchers have also been keeping an eye on the two peregrine falcon chicks in the nest on the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning. They fledged the nest earlier this month and have about another month left in their parents' territory before they go find their own way in the world.