Single egg in Hays bald eagle nest breaks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will be no eaglet at the Hays nest this spring after the couple's single egg broke sometime overnight.

An eagle was seen incubating the egg as recently as 7 a.m. Tuesday, but when it stood up, it quickly realized that the egg was broken, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said.

The adults have stopped incubation, and as of noon, they weren't in their nest. The Audobon Society says this season was the first year of the birds' pairing. The original male disappeared in September and a new male replaced him soon after.

It's unlikely that the pair will attempt to have a new clutch this year because of how much time has passed since the first egg was laid, the Audobon Society said.

Last year there were two eggs in the nest, and both hatched. The Audobon Society has been tracking the nest in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood since 2013 and broadcasting the action on a livestream since 2014.

Meanwhile, there are still two eggs in the eagle nest at the U.S. Steel Irvin plant. The second egg was laid in early March, and the Audobon Society says eagles will typically incubate their eggs for 35 days. Beyond eagles, birdwatchers are also keeping an eye on the eggs in the Cathedral of Learning's peregrine falcon nest. They've laid two eggs already, and a third is expected soon.