Watch CBS News
Local News

Eaglet hatches at the U.S. Steel Irvin Nest, second eaglet expected any day

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Bald Eagles at the U.S. Steel Irvin Nest, Irving and Clair, welcomed their first eaglet of the season this morning! 

As of now, the eaglet is known as USS 7 and just as the name implies, it's the seventh successful hatch inside the nest. 

eaglet.png
Pixcams/USS Steel

Four days after USS 7's egg was laid, a second one was laid as well and according to U.S. Steel, USS 8 is expected to hatch "any day." 

You can watch the hatching at this link

There is also a 24/7 live stream of the nest at this link, as well

First published on April 7, 2024 / 1:17 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.