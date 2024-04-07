Eaglet hatches at the U.S. Steel Irvin Nest, second eaglet expected any day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Bald Eagles at the U.S. Steel Irvin Nest, Irving and Clair, welcomed their first eaglet of the season this morning!

As of now, the eaglet is known as USS 7 and just as the name implies, it's the seventh successful hatch inside the nest.

Pixcams/USS Steel

Four days after USS 7's egg was laid, a second one was laid as well and according to U.S. Steel, USS 8 is expected to hatch "any day."

You can watch the hatching at this link.

There is also a 24/7 live stream of the nest at this link, as well.