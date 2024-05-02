Name of eaglet in U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant nest revealed after contest

First eaglet hatches at the U.S. Steel Irvin Nest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The eaglet in the nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant has a name.

The naming contest, a fundraiser for the Tamarack Wildlife Center, brought in $7,000. For a minimum $5 donation, voters could choose from one of six names. Nearly 200 people donated from 25 states and two countries.

After the votes were tallied, the eaglet's name was revealed as "Lucky." Lucky is the nest's seventh eagle and was called USS 7 up until now. Other choices included 7-Up, another play off of the lucky number seven, Steel and solar eclipse-themed names Solar and Lunar.

And Lucky is pretty lucky. While there were two eggs in the nest this year, only Lucky hatched. And shortly after entering the world, Lucky got to watch a rare solar eclipse.

Lucky lives in the nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant in West Mifflin along the Monongahela River with parents Irvin and Claire. The Monongahela River is also home to the Hays bald eagle nest. That couple only had one egg this year, and it cracked.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says eaglets stay in their nest for several weeks. In Pennsylvania, they usually leave during mid-summer and keep returning until they are finally forced by their parents to move away.

Birdwatchers can keep an eye on Lucky 24/7 through this livestream camera.

U.S. Steel says all proceeds of the naming contest will benefit the Tamarack Wildlife Center and its work rescuing and rehabilitating injured, sick and orphaned wildlife.