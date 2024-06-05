2 young peregrine falcons fledge the nest on Pitt's Cathedral of Learning

2 young peregrine falcons in Pitt's Cathedral of Learning nest get banded

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The two peregrine falcons in the nest at Pitt's Cathedral of Learning have fledged the nest.

The National Aviary said the two young falcons can now often be seen flying around or perched on top of the Cathedral of Learning.

The two chicks, which are now technically called fledglings, will stay in their parents' territory for up to the next six weeks before they leave home and begin their own adventures, the aviary says.

The National Aviary’s 2024 Peregrine FalconCam Season is now in full flight! As of June 2, both of Carla and Ecco’s... Posted by National Aviary on Tuesday, June 4, 2024

While the two younglings continue to grow, parents Carla and Ecco will bring food to them. But as they get more confident over the next few days, soon they'll fly to their parents to get food.

Birdwatchers can continue to watch the family on the National Aviary's FalconCam, although now that the chicks have fledged the nest, it'll be a bit more empty.

Peregrine falcons used to be endangered in Pennsylvania because of the use of the pesticide DDT. They were removed from the state's threatened and endangered species list in 2021, the Game Commission says.

Last month, both young birds were banded, which will help scientists study the species, allowing them to track population trends.

The National Aviary has been chronicling the lives of Carla and Ecco since February. Carla is new to the nest this year after the previous female Morela ended last season without any eggs and disappeared around May. Carla laid claim to the nest box and Ecco shortly after that, the aviary says.