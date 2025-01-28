Who will Jason Kelce root for in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles or his brother Travis?

For the second time in three seasons, Jason Kelce finds himself in a pickle. Except this time, he isn't directly involved.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LIX, a rematch from two seasons ago, on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Two years ago, Super Bowl LVII pitted Kelce against his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

This Super Bowl is different. Jason Kelce retired in March after 13 seasons with the Eagles. Now, he's an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, has a late-night TV show, and still co-hosts the "New Heights" podcast with his brother.

So, who will the Birds' legend root for come Super Bowl Sunday? Here's what we know.

Who will Jason Kelce root for in Super Bowl LIX?

When Super Bowl LIX kicks off around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, who will the now-retired Jason Kelce root for? The team he'll be going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with, or his younger brother? In a "New Heights" episode from last March, Kelce tipped his hand.

During the podcast's "No Dumb Questions" segment, a fan asked the Kelce brothers, "If the Chiefs play the Eagles in the Super Bowl next year, who will Jason root for?"

Travis Kelce read the question to his older brother as, "If the Chiefs play the Eagles in the Super Bowl next year, will Jason root for Travis?" The exchange continued as follows.

Jason: "That's not the question. It says, who will Jason root for? I will root for the Eagles, of course, because I will always be an Eagle, first and foremost." Travis: "First and foremost? … Such b-------." Jason: "I'll also root for Travis to have a good game, of course, because he's my brother. But I'll definitely be cheering on the Eagles in this scenario."

In March, the scenario was a hypothetical. Ten months later, it's now a reality.

Remembering Super Bowl LVII: Travis Kelce beats older brother

One of the storylines in the leadup of Super Bowl LVII two years ago was it being the first time in the game's history that two brothers faced each other in the big game. Some even deemed the game as the "Kelce Bowl."

Travis Kelce got the better of his older brother in one of the most exciting Super Bowls in recent history. The Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35, in the 2023 Super Bowl. The KC tight end finished with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Donna Kelce was seen consoling Jason Kelce on the field before celebrating.

"I'm so happy they got to share this," Donna Kelce said after the game. "I'm so happy it came down to just such a close game. I mean, it was awesome, but you know, it is a win-win situation. They both got to play, but to get down to the wire like that — so emotional. You know, it could have gone either way."

What has Travis Kelce done in the 2024 season?

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are looking to become the first NFL team in history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Green Bay Packers are the only franchise to win three consecutive NFL championships. They did it twice, first winning the NFL championship from 1929 to 31 and then the championship in 1966, as well as the first two Super Bowls in 1966 and 1967.

In his 12th NFL season, Kelce finished the regular season with the fewest receiving yards since his rookie year, when he played just one game. The 35-year-old had 97 catches for 823 yards and three TDs in 16 games in 2024, making his 10th straight Pro Bowl.

Kelce had a monster game in the Chiefs' 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round, catching seven balls for 117 yards and a score. The Bills held him to just two catches for 19 yards in the AFC championship game.