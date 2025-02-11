Jason Kelce congratulates Eagles on Super Bowl win, explains why "New Heights" post was removed

More than a day after Philadelphia beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, former Eagles center Jason Kelce says he finally found the words to express his feelings about the game.

During the Super Bowl, Kelce only posted three times on X, each time in reference to officiating calls made during the game. His account was silent the rest of the night and the following day, until Kelce shared a lengthy X post early Tuesday morning congratulating the Eagles, his former teammates and friends on becoming Super Bowl champions.

He admitted the game was "odd" for him to watch, given that his support was divided between his former team and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career," he wrote.

Kelce lauded the "character and swagger" of the Eagles team, calling their victory a "true representation of the toughness and grit that makes Philadelphia what it is."

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce arrives prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert / AP

He then praised his brother Travis: "It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past."

Kelce wrapped up the post by circling back to Philly, and said he's looking forward "to the speeches and celebrations that will happen in the coming days. I mean who doesn't love a parade!"

Kelce also attempted to clear the air around a now-deleted post shared from the "New Heights" account that congratulated the Eagles on winning the Super Bowl. A number of X users claimed over the past day that Chiefs supporters and Taylor Swift fans harassed the account into removing the post. Taylor Swift, who's originally from Pennsylvania and was booed by Eagles fans inside the Superdome, has been dating Travis Kelce since 2023.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and mgk attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Getty Images

Replying to a follower who said taking down the post was "very strange," Kelce said he had the celebratory image removed because it had too many pictures of himself.

"I wanted the post to be reflective of the guys who just won, not me. I didn't win s--t in this one, it felt weird to congratulate this team with a bunch of pictures of me," he wrote.

The Eagles' Super Bowl parade is scheduled to make its way down Broad Street on Friday, Feb. 14. The city will announce more details and plans for the celebration on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CBS News Philadelphia will carry that press conference live on air, online and on our streaming platform.