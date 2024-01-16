Jason Kelce is retiring, but we'll always remember his best moments as an Eagle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - After 13 seasons, one Super Bowl, plenty of Pro Bowls and two Christmas albums, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has played his final game. Kelce told his teammates he intends to retire after the Eagles' 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kelce's legendary career ends on a sour note, as the once 10-1 Eagles collapsed down the stretch to lose six of their final sevengames and a first-round postseason exit.

"He's a legend in this city," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said Monday. "Really in the league. I don't want to do a disservice to him and the things he's been able to do and overcome. … He knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I've learned from him. He'll forever have a special place in my heart."

While Kelce's career didn't end with a second Super Bowl ring, the 36-year-old departs from the NFL as one of the best centers ever to play the game and a sure bet to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In Philadelphia, Kelce will be on many sports fans' Mount Rushmore of favorite athletes.

Here is a roundup of some of our favorite Kelce moments.

Kelce's best season ends with Super Bowl LII win

We begin with 41-33 - a score forever engraved into Eagles fans' minds. The Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl in 2018, beating the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Super Bowl 52 may be remembered for Nick Foles and the "Philly Special" or Brandon Graham's strip-sack of Tom Brady. But 2017 was regarded as Kelce's best season.

He was a key cog and leader for the 2017-18 Super Bowl-winning Eagles. He started all 16 regular-season games and was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, a popular sports analytics company.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"Hungry dogs" victory speech on Art Museum steps

During the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in 2018, Kelce stole the show with an epic, impassioned speech on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps in Fairmount. Kelce, dressed as a Mummer, gave a fiery defense of his teammates, coaches and front office after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl but not without doubters.

The Birds lost their starting quarterback in Week 14 when Carson Wentz tore his ACL. But the team rallied behind Foles and embraced the "underdog" mentality. The run ended with an enormous party on Broad.

Cue Kelce:

"Jason Peters was told he was too old, didn't have it anymore. Before he got hurt, he was the best freaking tackle in the NFL. Big V was told he didn't have. Stefen Wisniewski wasn't good enough. Jason Kelce's too small. Lane Johnson can't lay off the juice. Brandon Brooks has anxiety. Carson Wentz didn't go to a Division 1 school. Nick Foles don't got it. Corey Clement is too slow. LeGarrette Blount don't got it no more. Jay Ajayi can't stay healthy. Torrey Smith can't catch. Nelson Agholor can't catch. Zach Ertz can't block. Brent Celek's too old. Brandon Graham was drafted too high. Vinny Curry ain't got it. Beau Allen can't fit the scheme. Mychal Kendricks can't fit the scheme. Nigel Bradham can't catch. Jalen Mills can't cover. Patrick Robinson can't cover. It's the whole team! "We're a bunch of underdogs and you know what underdogs are, they're hungry dogs. Hungry dogs run best and that's this team."

Well said.

Guest bartending at the OD in Sea Isle City

Kelce not only performed on the field for the Eagles but he adopted Philadelphia as his home - and the city embraced him back. He launched (Be)Philly Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to "empower our students with the tools, confidence, and courage they need to build a brighter future for themselves, and for us all."

He also was a fixture down the shore in Sea Isle City, where he guest bartended at Ocean Drive to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation and his own charity. Last summer, he teamed with his brother Travis Kelce to bartend at the OD.

Kelce explains why Ben Simmons didn't work in Philadelphia

After spending his entire career in sports-crazed Philly, Kelce understands what makes the fans tick here. One memorable example came in October 2021, when Kelce was asked about the drama surrounding Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

"What's going on, and I don't want to crush any other player. What's going on with the 76ers and Ben Simmons," Kelce said in October 2021. "All that is because of a lack of accountability. A lack of owning up to mistakes and lack of correcting things."

"If all that got corrected, you're fixing three throws, you're getting better as a player, none of this is happening," he added. "So everybody can [explicit] and complain about how tough this city is to play in, just play better man. This city will love you."

Jamming on the baritone sax with Philly students

We can't forget the time when Kelce played the baritone saxophone with Philadelphia students and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Kelce showcased his musical talents by performing at The Mann Center before a few thousand Eagles fans for the special event.

Caroling with Eagles O-linemen for "A Philly Special Christmas"

For the past two years, Kelce teamed up with his offensive line teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata to release two successful Christmas albums to benefit charities in Philadelphia.

The second album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special," raised over $3 million for over 60 organizations. The first album, "A Philly Special Christmas," raised $1.25 million.