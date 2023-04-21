The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: April 17-21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the highest-paid player in NFL history, a Philly radio icon was recognized for her outstanding career, a city teacher hopes to inspire his students through art and more.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team has worked on this week:

Eagles, QB Jalen Hurts agree to 5-year contract extension

Jalen Hurts solidified himself as the Eagles' franchise quarterback last season, leading the Eagles to a 14-3 record in the regular season and a Super Bowl vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, where they lost 38-35.

Now, just over two months from that game, he's the highest paid player in NFL history.

Hurts and the Eagles reportedly agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season. The deal includes $179 million guaranteed and no trade clause for the time in franchise history.

The 24-year-old threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions in the regular season while setting career highs in quarterback rating (101.6) and completion percentage (66.5%). He also finished the season with 764 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

Monster Jam motors into Lincoln Financial Field

Last weekend, Monster Jam motored into Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

It was an exciting, energetic and family-fun event.

CBS Philadelphia's Chandler Lutz got a preview of it with Eagles legend Brandon Graham.

Patti Jackson Philly Walk of Fame honor

This week, seven names were added to the Walk of Fame on Broad Street. It's an honor given to those who've made significant contributions to Philadelphia's music legacy.

And one of those names was a voice we've heard over our radio airwaves for more than four decades.

Philadelphia's own Patty Jackson was the first female radio host in Walk of Fame history.

Jackson says her strong work ethic has carried her career as well as her unique ability to transcend generations.

"This is like a dream come true," Jackson said.

The legendary radio personality Patty Jackson at the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame ceremony on Avenue of the Arts. By HughE Dillon.

Award-winning Philly principal aims to inspire students through art

Principal Alphonso Evans, the head of Allen M. Stearne Elementary School in Frankford, was one of seven administrators awarded the annual Distinguished Principal Award from the Lindback Foundation.

Principal Evans not only believes in our children but encourages them to believe in themselves. He aims to inspire them through art.

Evans won the award after working more than a decade in the School District of Philadelphia.

Each of the seven winning principals will be given $20,000 to complete a school project.

Evans' goal is to transform a classroom into a state of the art media center.

"We have to give our children opportunities that other communities have," Evans said. "If we have all these children that want to be in the arts and entertainment and want to take the opportunity to sing, and to write, we want to have something on campus or onsite for them to do it right here."

Delco pizza delivery man stops alleged car thief

It was a whirlwind of a week for Tyler Morrell.

Morrell, 29, a pizza delivery man with Cocco's Aston, came to rescue for tripping an alleged car thief in Brookhaven.

A Ring camera captured everything that happened outside the home, including Morrell keep the pizza in place. Don't worry, it was delivered in perfect shape.

The video went viral, and Morrell was honored for his efforts at Cocco's Wednesday night by police and the community.

"It's been incredible, it's been the craziest 72 hours of my life," Morrell said.

ACCT Philly removes 8-foot alligator "Big Mack" from home

An 8-foot alligator named Big Mack was rescued from a North Philadelphia row home by ACCT Philly. Big Mack is the Philadelphia animal shelter's third gator rescued just this month.

After wrestling Big Mack out of his enclosure, animal protection officers began to tie him up and remove him from the basement. It took three people to carry Big Mack.

ACCT executive director Sarah Barnett says Big Mack was supposed to go to a sanctuary in Michigan, but he's too large for the plane they secured. They're now looking at local options.

"We're going to find placement for him," Barnett said. "That's going to give him the space and the care that he needs."

Video shows SUV barreling into NJSP patrol car

Two New Jersey State troopers were hospitalized after an SUV slammed into their patrol car during a traffic stop. The crash happened on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County.

Workers at H. Carlson & Sons say the crash sounded like an explosion.

It was captured on a camera and workers raced outside trying to help the troopers and a woman trapped inside her SUV.

Exclusive video shows the frightening moments when an SUV came barreling into a New Jersey State Police patrol car.

The two troopers were walking outside, conducting a traffic stop Thursday morning, and seconds later, they were knocked to the ground.

The two were eventually released from the hospital.

A woman who was trapped in the crash was also taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.