Honoring an icon: Philadelphia's Patty Jackson historic Walk of Fame induction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week seven names will be added to the Walk of Fame on Broad Street. It's an honor given to those who've made significant contributions to Philadelphia's music legacy.

A voice we've heard over our radio airwaves for more than four decades, Patty Jackson without a doubt is a Philly thing.

The WDAS radio host known for her blonde hair, contagious smile, and dynamic yet down-to-earth personality has accomplished a great deal of success in her hometown Philadelphia.

"I was just a kid from South Philly who wanted to be on the radio," Jackson said.

But nothing beats being named one of this year's Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame inductees.

"This is like a dream come true," Jackson said.

Since 1987 legendary musicians, songwriters and media personalities have been honored with a bronze plaque on the Avenue of the Arts. Jackson, however, is the first female radio host in Walk of Fame history.

"She started crying," Alan Rubens said. "When you go back to the Jerry Blavat, the Joe Niagara, the Butterballs. They have made this city such a different kind of radio town. And Patty being a female to have achieved the success she has, I take my hat off because she loves the music, she plays it with passion, she loves her listeners, and you feel it."

Jackson says her strong work ethic has carried her career as well as her unique ability to transcend generations.

"I used to be the baby of the bunch and now I'm the elder statesman," Jackson said. "Radio is theatre of the mind and if you can touch someone, brighten someone's day, put a smile on their face with a song that's what I hope that people remember."

The Wall of Fame ceremony will be held Thursday in front of the University of the Arts.