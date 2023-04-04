ACCT Philly launches new challenge to find homes for dogs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia, finding a new home for an alligator is apparently easier than finding one for a large dog, according to one animal shelter.

ACCT Philly is launching an "Easier than an Alligator" challenge in a push to find forever homes for more than 100 of its dogs.

The animal shelter is asking 15 people who don't have a dog already to foster a larger dog for one month.

The shelter says that "saving the lives of Philadelphia's underdogs is easier than owning an alligator."

ACCT Philly says two gators, Ally and Gator, who were surrendered in the past week have already found permanent homes.

ACCT Philly says Triple J Reptiles and Rescue in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, took in the alligators.

In a Facebook post, ACCT Philly pleaded for help adopting some of its more than 100 dogs at the shelter.

"Since we're the only open intake animal shelter and animal care and control provider in Philadelphia, we can't close our doors when we're full," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "Dogs like Chase, Tyson, and Chestnut, just to name a few, sit and wait, and sadly, some are timestamped due simply to lack of space – through no fault of their own."