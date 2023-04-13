2 N.J. troopers, 1 other person hospitalized after Black Horse Pike crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Two New Jersey state troopers were rushed to the hospital after an accident on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, state police said Thursday.

State police claim the troopers' cruiser was struck by an SUV on Black Horse Pike.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital.

Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions between McCall Avenue and Malaga Road.