Watch CBS News
Local News

Monster Jam motors into Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Monster trucks racing into Philadelphia on Saturday
Monster trucks racing into Philadelphia on Saturday 04:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend, Lincoln Financial Field is trading turf for a race track. Monster Jam is motoring into town on Saturday and setup is already underway ahead of the big show.

We were at the Linc on Friday to get a preview of the show.

This weekend only, Monster Jam is coming to town for an exciting, energetic, family-fun event.

Todd LeDuc, who drives Megalodon, and Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham were at the Linc on Friday for the preview.

Monster Jam motoring into Philadelphia this weekend 04:18

If you're coming to the show, make sure you wear ear protection.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and there will be a special pit party from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

During the pit party, you will get to meet the drivers and buy merchandise.

Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.