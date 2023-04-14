PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend, Lincoln Financial Field is trading turf for a race track. Monster Jam is motoring into town on Saturday and setup is already underway ahead of the big show.

We were at the Linc on Friday to get a preview of the show.

This weekend only, Monster Jam is coming to town for an exciting, energetic, family-fun event.

Todd LeDuc, who drives Megalodon, and Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham were at the Linc on Friday for the preview.

If you're coming to the show, make sure you wear ear protection.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and there will be a special pit party from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

During the pit party, you will get to meet the drivers and buy merchandise.