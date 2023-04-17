Delaware County pizza delivery man stops alleged car thief

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A pizza delivery man turned into a crime fighter in Delaware County on Sunday when he tripped up an alleged car thief running from police.

Tyler Morrell told CBS News Philadelphia he was torn on whether to deliver the pizza or help the officers catch a teen running away from police.

From what we can see in the Ring camera video, it appeared to be a normal Sunday around 4 p.m. in this Brookhaven neighborhood. The pizza delivery driver was walking up to a home and before dropping the pizza off, he turns around and witnessed a police pursuit.

Police confirmed two teenagers, 17 and 19 years old, were driving a stolen car.

As police closed in on the teens, you can see the passenger door swing open. The 19-year-old jumped out of the car and attempted to get away on foot until Morrell tripped him up.

“Thought I was just going to deliver pizza”- Cocco’s pizza delivery guy helps Brookhaven PD capture 2 teen suspects who were trying to get away in a stolen car. @CBSPhiladelphia confirms Pizza delivered. Suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/weqN4YWITx — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhiladelphia (@NewsWakisha) April 17, 2023

The 17-year-old remained behind the wheel.

Ultimately, the police were able to take both teens into custody, thanks to the legwork of Cocco's Pizza delivery man.

"I guess I put my leg out a little too hard and ended up kicking him a little bit," Morrell said. "So, I got a little bit to show on my leg for it, but it is what it is. It definitely paid off in the end. I definitely did not wake up today coming up here to do this. I thought I was just delivering pizza."

"I applaud him for that, but like I said, we do want people to know that we generally, we don't want them to intervene," Brookhaven Borough Police Chief Mike Vice said. "We like to take care of it ourselves."

Police claim there were drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car, which they say the teens will be charged with. They say teens will also be charged with stolen property, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest.

And through it all, the delivery driver did not drop the pizza.