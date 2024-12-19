Proposed new Philadelphia 76ers arena bills go up for final vote Thursday

Eleven bills related to the construction of a proposed new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers in Center City go up for a final vote in City Council Thursday. City council's 10 a.m. session can be live-streamed online.

Long lines formed outside City Hall ahead of the vote, full of supporters and opponents.

Each bill requires at least nine yes votes to pass. Last week, the bills advanced out of the council's Committee of the Whole, which includes all council members.

Unless members who approved the bills last week decide to change their votes, the arena bills have the votes they need to pass.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, who has expressed support for the arena, is expected to sign the bills into law.

The 11 bills, introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the arena site, include creating a special services district to mitigate the arena's effects on the area, approving a $60 million community benefits agreement between the city and the Sixers, creating a new Philadelphia Chinatown Overlay District and more.

Squilla voted for the bills in the committee hearing last week and will likely do so again in this final passage hearing.

What is the proposed location of the Sixers' new arena?

The arena site, bound by 10th, 11th, Filbert and Market streets, will replace part of the Fashion District Philadelphia mall and a now-shuttered Greyhound bus terminal.

A news release from the City Council on Wednesday said that if the legislation is approved, the Fashion District Mall demolition will begin in June 2026. Construction of the arena will begin in August 2028, and 76 Place will open in August 2031.

The plan was strongly supported by local building trades unions but met with resistance from advocates for Chinatown, who protested several times against it.

Chinatown advocates, other groups oppose arena

One of the biggest sticking points in the committee hearings was the 30-year community benefits agreement, which some advocates proposed being as much as $100 million larger. Some councilmembers who voted against the arena bill in committee hoped for a $100 million agreement with more funding for programs that would preserve Chinatown.

An independent report released by the city and funded by Sixers owners said that the arena could hurt neighboring Chinatown by indirectly displacing people and small businesses through gentrification and rising prices.

Another report indicated traffic to and from the facility could cause gridlock if too many attendees — more than 40% — drive to events instead of using public transportation or other methods. Some physicians and advocates also expressed concern that traffic could delay patients who need to get to Jefferson Hospital.

In the run-up to the vote, City Council hosted several public hearings, and Parker held several community meetings in neighborhoods across the city.

At an earlier meeting, a councilmember asked the Sixers what the team's other options would be if the plan did not pass in City Council. Team officials said building an arena in Camden, New Jersey, was the only other viable option.

Earlier this year, New Jersey officials pitched the Sixers on building their new arena on the Camden Waterfront in a deal that included $800 million in tax incentives.

Thursday's meeting was the last regularly scheduled one of the year. The Sixers said they needed their plans approved by the end of the year to build the arena in time for the 2031-32 season. The team's lease at the Wells Fargo Center with Comcast Spectacor ends in 2031.