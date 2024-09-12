Rendering of proposed Sixers arena in Camden released by New Jersey agency

Is this what a Sixers arena in Camden, New Jersey, could look like?

Could the Philadelphia 76ers build a new arena in Camden? New Jersey officials want the Sixers to come, and an independent state agency leading the project released a rendering Thursday of what an arena could look like on the Camden waterfront.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority rendering shows the possible arena on the waterfront with public space next to what appears to be multi-use buildings and a dock for ferry access for fans coming from Philadelphia. The potential arena, along with housing and retail opportunities, would sit just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

New Jersey Economic Development Authority

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan said, in part, an arena in Camden would "spur greater economic activity and a bustling, revitalized neighborhood, resulting in a major economic opportunity for Camden and its residents for years to come."

Sullivan's complete statement:

"The rendering shows the potential transformation of Camden's waterfront at the former state prison site north of the Ben Franklin Bridge. The proposed project is more than just a state-of-the-art arena; it's open space, new housing, restaurants, and office space, which will help bring new, good-paying jobs to the city. This transformational project will spur greater economic activity and a bustling, revitalized neighborhood, resulting in a major economic opportunity for Camden and its residents for years to come."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker for comment but have not yet heard back.

Earlier this month, the NJEDA sent a letter to Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, the Sixers' parent company, saying the agency, the governor, and other New Jersey leaders are "committed to bringing the 76ers to Camden."

According to the NJEDA letter, the Sixers could receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits and millions more in government-issued bonds to build their arena in Camden.

The Sixers already have a 125,000-square-foot practice facility in Camden, which opened in 2016.

The 76ers want a stadium of their own and introduced plans in July 2022 to build an arena and residential project, 76 Place, in Philadelphia's Market East neighborhood, next to Chinatown. The proposed arena would open in time for the 2031-32 NBA season, a year after the team's lease with the Wells Fargo Center expires.

The proposed Center City arena instantly sparked controversy, and a final decision on whether to proceed remains in limbo.

The Sixers are awaiting Philadelphia and City Councilmember Mark Squilla's approval to build the arena in Market East.

Squilla said last month that a decision would likely come "in the fall," with any proposed legislation being shared with stakeholders 30 days before its introduction. The proposed 76 Place falls in an area bounded by Market, Filbert, 10th, and 11 streets in the city councilmember's district.

A day after the Sixers confirmed New Jersey's offer earlier this month, Parker said the team belongs in the city. Speaking at an unrelated event in Northeast Philadelphia on Sept. 5, Parker said, "The place for all Philadelphia teams to be is right here in Philadelphia, and that is a priority for me as mayor of this city."

On Wednesday night, Parker held a town hall at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where hundreds of people packed in to either express their concerns or voice their support about 76 Place at Market East.

"I need you to hear me, Chinatown, Washington Square West, Market East, you all matter to me," Parker said during the town hall Wednesday night. "And all of Philadelphia matters to me."

The mayor reportedly said a decision on the arena would be coming "very soon."

Last month, Philadelphia released the long-awaited community impact studies. The studies said the proposed Sixers arena in Market East could damage neighboring Chinatown but would not "lead to direct housing displacement." The analysis found that one in five small businesses in Chinatown would benefit from the proposed arena, but half would see negative effects.

Other findings included that the new arena is appropriate for Center City and could host 53 annual ticketed events. According to the consultants' reports, the proposed arena would generate about $1.9 billion in direct spending, 710 jobs, and $390 million in tax revenue over 30 years of operation.

Researchers said public transportation would be essential to keep traffic manageable in the area of the proposed arena.

The transportation report said traffic would be manageable if no more than 40% of attendees drove their cars to events, and those cars carried an average of 2.5 people each. However, parking could become an issue if more than 40% of people drive to events.

The Sixers have said they "remain focused on bringing a state-of-the-art arena to Philadelphia."