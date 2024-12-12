Bills on proposed new Sixers arena advance in Philadelphia City Council

Bills on new Sixers arena passes out of Philadelphia City Council committee

Bills that would allow the Philadelphia 76ers to build a new $1.3 billion arena in Center City were passed out of committee Thursday, including a $60 million community benefits agreement.

HAPPENING NOW: Philadelphia City Council members are expected to meet shortly to decide whether to vote out of committee a package of bills to support construction of the controversial Sixers Arena. Meanwhile, both sides are chanting back and forth. More @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/KycTDncoji — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) December 12, 2024

It was another raucous day in Philadelphia City Council chambers, filled by both supporters of the proposed 76 Place and critics concerned about how the arena, if built, would impact the adjacent Chinatown neighborhood.

The bills passed out of council's Committee of the Whole Thursday morning after the vote was tabled Wednesday. The bills will need to pass a second council vote next week.

The proposed arena site, bounded by 11th, 10th, Filbert and Market streets, would replace part of the Fashion District Philadelphia mall and a now-shuttered Greyhound bus terminal.

Initial plans to include a high-rise housing component were later scrapped.

Plans were met with opposition from Chinatown business owners and community groups, who argued the arena would cause gridlock and lead to many businesses being priced out due to rising rents.

Community benefits agreement for Sixers arena

To address those concerns, councilmembers deliberated about having the Sixers fund a community benefits agreement that includes a grant program to businesses that the arena would impact. Groups like the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation had lobbied for that agreement to amount to $163 million, and other proposals went as high as $300 million, a number proposed by councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O'Rourke.

Council floated a $100 million agreement Wednesday, but by Thursday, a version of the agreement showed it was cut to $75 million.

According to an email from councilmembers Rue Landau and Jamie Gauthier, the arena bills passed out of committee with a CBA cut even further and valued at $60 million. Those members voted against the legislation.

"The final deal does not do enough to offset the harm the arena will inflict on Chinatown, Washington Square West, the Gayborhood, and communities across our city. The failure to produce a serious traffic plan threatens the future of the entire Chinatown neighborhood, as well as the lives of patients who rely on Jefferson's Level 1 Trauma Center," a statement from the members said in part.

Mohan Seshadri, executive director of the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance, argued council should continue hashing out a higher community benefits agreement.

"They should fight for a deal that's better for Philly, or they should do what they want to do which is go on vacation. And then come back around in 2025, do the due diligence, do the analysis, figure out what communities around the impact zone of the arena actually need, and then win a deal that would actually protect the local communities," Seshadri said.

Trade unions back massive construction project in Market East section of Philadelphia

Ahead of the vote, electricians union IBEW Local 98 political director TJ Lepera was hopeful the bills would advance.

"At the end of the day, Council knows what's best for the city," Lepera said. "We believe what's best for the city is moving the Sixers arena downtown, creating thousands of jobs, putting a lot of people to work, creating tax revenue for the city and cleaning up an area that needs help."