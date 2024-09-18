Philadelphia mayor, Sixers reach agreement on proposed Center City arena

Mayor Cherelle Parker endorsed the Sixers' plans to build a new arena in Center City, saying in a video on social media Wednesday that she reached an agreement to keep the team in Philadelphia.

The news comes a week after the mayor hosted a town hall for the controversial project that would impact neighboring Chinatown.

In the video, Parker claimed the arena proposal is "the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena." She said she believes building the arena in Center City is the "right deal for the people of Philadelphia."

The $1.55 billion proposed arena, 76 Place, would stand in the city's Market East section, on Market and Filbert streets and 10th and 11th streets, and replace part of Fashion District Philadelphia. It would also bring a mixed-use high-rise building with about 395 units next to the arena.

With Parker's endorsement, the proposal now needs backing from City Council to get final approval. The mayor said she would hold additional town halls for the proposed arena as it moves through City Council. She said the agreement would bring "more than $1.3 billion of private investment in our city."

The Sixers said in a statement, "We are grateful to Mayor Parker and her team for their time and diligence in evaluating our proposal and look forward to advancing to the next steps with City Council."

The Sixers' proposed arena, introduced in 2022, would be in Councilmember Mark Squilla's district. He previously said a decision on 76 Place was likely in the fall.

Squilla said in August if legislation on the arena is introduced, there will be hearings to gather public comment and consider amendments before any final decision is voted on. He also says he will share the legislation with key stakeholders 30 days before it is introduced to get feedback.

The Sixers have previously said they're running out of time for the arena's approval if they want to open it by the 2031-32 NBA season. The team's lease at the Wells Fargo Center, owned by Comcast Spectacor, ends in 2031.

On Wednesday, Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty said they would keep the door open for the Sixers to stay at the Wells Fargo Center as Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment continues negotiating with the city.

"Regardless of the outcome of the City's negotiations with HBSE, our door will always be open for the 76ers to join us in South Philadelphia if they ever conclude that is what is best for their team," Hilferty said in a statement. "Alongside the Phillies, we are creating the dynamic and accessible destination for sports and entertainment that will create thousands of jobs, amplify our City, and create numerous community benefits. Either way, we always want what is best for Philadelphia."

The announcement from Parker comes after New Jersey offered the Sixers the opportunity to build the proposed arena on the Camden waterfront just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge. The deal included more than $1 billion worth of tax credits and bonds.

After the deal from New Jersey emerged, Parker said it was a priority to keep the Sixers in the city as the team considered all options.

In late August, the city released four highly anticipated independent studies on the impacts of the proposed arena. The long-awaited reports focused on the community impact, traffic impact, economic impact and the design of 76 Place.

The reports found that the Sixers' proposed arena could indirectly displace businesses and residents in Chinatown, which would sit north of 76 Place. The reports also found that public transportation will be key for the success of the arena, and that if more than 40% of people drive to 76 Place, some intersections could be gridlocked with traffic.

The Sixers and others who support the proposed arena, including IBEW Local Union 98 and the NAACP Philadephia, said it would revitalize Market East and create jobs.

The Save Chinatown Coalition has strongly opposed the construction of the arena, saying the development would harm the neighborhood. In a statement Wednesday, the Save Chinatown Coalition said the "fight is far from over."

"Mayor Parker still hasn't met with Chinatown after all this time, yet feels she can have a stance on whether our community should live or die," Debbie Wei with the Save Chinatown Coalition said in a statement. "This was never about one person, and this fight is far from over. We are going to fight this, and we are going to the mat. It's on."

In the video endorsing the proposed arena, Parker said she heard the concerns from Chinatown advocates.

"Now, to the good people of Chinatown, please hear me," Parker said in the video. "I see you. I listened to you. I want your rich and vibrant community and proud history to not just survive but to thrive. I believe we have the best Chinatown in the nation, and I am committed to working together with you to support it."

Parker said a full presentation about the proposed arena would be released "very soon."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.