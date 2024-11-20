Physicians, medical groups testify on Day 4 of hearings on Philadelphia 76ers' proposed arena

Councilmembers at Philadelphia City Hall continued to hear testimony Wednesday over the plans for the 76ers' proposed Center City arena.

Members of the public and experts went in front of the mic to make their case to city lawmakers on Day 4 of hearings.

On Wednesday afternoon, a panel of physicians and medical groups testified in front of council and opposed the plan, including former Philadelphia Health Commissioner Walter Tsao. The panel expressed concern about traffic causing issues for people getting to Jefferson Hospital.

"Common sense should tell you that 10th Street is only two lanes going down that street," Tsao said. "I don't know. Are you going to have the police block off all the surrounding roads like they do for festivals and so on, and how will that actually make traffic congestion even worse if they do that? So, I just think the 10th Street corridor idea is a fantasy if you're going to have a Sixers game and expect people to find parking spots."

Another panel of real estate developers and investors who support the plan argued the arena would help revitalize Market East.

One person who didn't take a side was Paul Levy with the Center City District. He discussed some of the things that have been tried in the area and what could make the Sixers' proposal different.

"Conventions can be in that space, concerts can be in that space," Levy said. "But then, they have already proposed to do two residential towers across the street. The more we do a live-work-play downtown the more successful we will be."

Levy was clear that he wants to see Chinatown benefit as well.

Ultimately, councilmembers will have to make a decision on this proposal.

Councilmember Jeffery Young, a Democrat who represents parts of North Philly, said there's been no movement among the Sixers owners to have meaningful conversations with community members.

"At this point, my position remains the same as it's been," Young said. "Right now, I'd vote no for it."

Meanwhile, Councilmember at-large Jim Harrity, another Democrat, said he would vote yes for the project.

"I'm standing with my union brothers and sisters to bring some more work to the city of Philadelphia," Harrity said. "Five-year job is not a joke. Apprentices would finish their whole apprentice program on that."

Another public comment session is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.