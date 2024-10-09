New Jersey officials give Sixers owner tour of proposed arena site

New Jersey will not go down without a fight to bring the Philadelphia 76ers to Camden.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy, Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen, and other New Jersey leaders gave one of the Sixers' owners a tour of the site they hope to lure the team across the river with a new arena.

Last month, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced she reached an agreement to keep the Sixers in the city, though it is far from a done deal. City Council will still need to approve the proposal before the groundbreaking of 76 Place at Market East begins.

The plan would enable the Sixers to build a $1.3 billion arena in Center City's Market East section.

The proposal has been controversial for years and continues to receive pushback.

CBS News Philadelphia learned that New Jersey leaders were committed to remaining a viable option should the Center City deal fall through.

Currently, the state is offering $800 million in tax incentives.

A Sixers spokesperson said the team remains committed to the Center City deal, but the team is on deadline to open a new arena for the 2031-32 NBA season. The spokesperson added that the team must ensure the franchise has suitable options for moving forward.

"The state of New Jersey has expressed interest in revitalizing a portion of the Camden waterfront, which would include an arena and mixed-use development," the team spokesperson said in a statement.