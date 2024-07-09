Moving Philadelphia's intercity bus terminal to Old City would be "terrible," residents say

Old City residents against moving Philadelphia's intercity bus terminal to their neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The turnout spoke for itself inside the Amigos Spanish Immersion Preschool in Philadelphia's Old City section on Tuesday.

People sat side by side and shared their concerns about the city's possible plan to relocate the intercity bus terminal to the Auto Park Garage on 2nd Street.

"I think it shows how many people don't want this to happen and how many people understand that this is not a good idea," Cloe Rosenwald said.

Some concerns included safety, congestion and pollution.

"The idea of putting a bus terminal in Old City is terrible for the residents and businesses, and for those same reasons, terrible for the bus riding public," Michael Yasner said.

Parents, community and business leaders are expected to voice their frustrations to a city spokesperson. CBS News Philadelphia was invited by a community group called "Concerned Old City Neighbors" that helped plan the event at the school.

Representatives from the city arrived at the meeting but then refused to attend saying they thought it was only a private parent meeting, not a public event with cameras.

"We were invited to come to a parent's meeting. It wasn't a media event and we did not invite the media," said Sharon Gallagher, who is the senior director of communications for the managing director of the city. "We thought we were coming to talk to parents this evening and we didn't know the entire public was invited."

The city representatives walked out right before the meeting started.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who was attending the meeting, stepped in to hear from the parents.

"I wanted to come and make sure I heard the concerns from the community and I'll share that with OTIS and Planning and the administration," said Squilla.

The bus stop is currently on Spring Garden and Christopher Columbus Boulevard along the Delaware Waterfront. It's been here since November. This would be the third move for the intercity bus carriers after Greyhound closed its Filbert Street terminal and relocated it to 6th and Market streets.

When it comes to the new location, the city said it's not set in stone.

"We are in a process. This is not a done deal," Gallagher said.

The community said they hope the bus terminal never sees the daylight in Old City for their sake and the sake of all visitors sightseeing.

"It makes the experience miserable, crowded, congested and hurts our economy and hurts our image and hurts our culture," Thomas Loder said.