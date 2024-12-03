Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker holds town hall on Sixers' proposed arena in Cobbs Creek

On Tuesday night, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and her staff addressed community members inside the Church of Christian Compassion in Cobbs Creek for the second of several planned town halls about the proposed agreement for a Sixers downtown arena.

"We are here to make sure I have shared my decision-making and the rationale behind it with every constituency I represent," Parker said.

Parker said the $1.3 billion project will be financed by the Sixers without using any city funds, create 1,000 construction and long-term operations jobs and preserve nearby Chinatown, which is set to receive millions in benefit funds.

"If we are going to be a first-class city, we deserve to have quality amenities in our city on Market Street so that we can access them," Parker said.

Parker was interrupted by concerned attendees several times before a formal Q&A session.

Meanwhile, hours before, City Council met with officials from the Sixers for the final scheduled hearing on the controversial project. Council opted to recess until Thursday morning, saying negotiations are still ongoing.

A final vote could come as early as Dec. 12.