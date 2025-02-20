Philadelphia Eagles' cap space, pending free agents and more. Here's what to know about the offseason.

The sights and sounds of the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles parade on Valentine's Day

The sights and sounds of the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles parade on Valentine's Day

The sights and sounds of the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles parade on Valentine's Day

For the second time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles will enter the offseason as the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Birds destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, in New Orleans earlier this month and some of the biggest plays in the win were by players added to the team in free agency and the NFL draft.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Howie Roseman and the rest of Philadelphia's front office will have plenty of tough decisions to make as they try to load up for another Super Bowl run in 2025.

Here's what you need to know about the Eagles' pending free agents, salary cap space and more as the offseason begins.

Who are the Eagles' pending free agents?

The Eagles have 16 pending free agents entering the offseason, including defensive end Brandon Graham, who likely will retire after playing his final game in the Super Bowl.

Earlier this week, the Birds released offensive lineman Nick Gates before his contract was set to expire.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 14: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with fans during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Here are the team's pending free agents organized by offense, defense and special teams:

Offense:

OG Mekhi Becton (unrestricted)

TE C.J. Uzomah (unrestricted)

RT Le'Raven Clark (unrestricted)

OT Fred Johnson (unrestricted)

OL Jack Driscoll (unrestricted)

WR Britain Covey (restricted)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (unrestricted)

Defense:

DE Josh Sweat (unrestricted)

DE Brandon Graham (unrestricted)

LB Zack Baun (unrestricted)

CB Avonte Maddox (unrestricted)

DT Milton Williams (unrestricted)

LB Oren Burks (unrestricted)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (unrestricted)

LB Ben VanSumeren (exclusive rights free agent)

Special Teams:

LS Rick Lovato (unrestricted)

When does NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency and the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

The NFL's legal tampering period will begin on Monday, March 10 at noon. During the legal tampering period, teams are allowed to enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who become unrestricted free agents at the start of the 2025 league year. No deals agreed to during the legal tampering period can become official until the new league year begins.

The deadline for teams to use the franchise or transition tag is on Tuesday, March 4 at 4 p.m.

How much salary cap do the Eagles have?

According to Over The Cap, the Eagles have $19.5 million in cap space.

The Birds have $17 million projected in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.

On Wednesday, the NFL revealed the projected salary cap will increase again. The cap is projected to fall in the range of $277.5 million and $281.5 million.

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman enjoys a cigar during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP Photo/Chris Szagola

When is the 2025 NFL draft?

The 2025 NFL draft will be from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

How many draft picks do the Eagles have?

At the moment, the Eagles have seven draft picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Roseman loves to wheel and deal picks before and during the draft, so this always has a chance to change.

Here are are the Eagles' 2025 draft picks:

Round 1, 32nd overall

Round 2, 64th overall

Round 3, 96th overall

Round 4, 129th overall

Round 5, 162nd overall

Round 5, 166th overall

Round 5, 169th overall

When is the 2025 NFL scouting combine?

The NFL scouting combine starts on Monday, Feb. 24 and ends on Sunday, March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The combine is an annual event where teams evaluate potential draft picks, negotiate deals with other teams and more.

Other notable dates to know

March 30-April 2: The annual league meeting will be held in Palm Beach, Florida

April 7: Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workouts

April 21: Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workouts

May 1: Deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year option for players in the first round of 2022 draft