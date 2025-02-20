Eagles RB Saquon Barkley now has a penguin named after him in New Jersey

Saquon Barkley is a Super Bowl champion and holds the NFL's single-season rushing record. He also has a penguin named after him.

On Super Bowl Sunday — and Barkley's 28th birthday — Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey welcomed a blue penguin chick to its growing colony. To honor the Philadelphia Eagles running back, the aquarium named the baby penguin "Saquon," as the two share a birthday — Feb. 9.

Saquon the penguin was born to parents Sheila and Spud and was the fifth chick hatched at the Camden aquarium, according to a press release.

Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium says little Saquon will remain behind the scenes while he learns to eat fish, swim, and adjust to aquarium life. The aquarium added that guests should be able to see the chick once he reaches about 2 months old when he will be considered adult-size.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome a new, healthy chick to our little blue penguin colony," Marc Kind, the director of aquarium operations, said in a statement. "The timing of Saquon's hatch on Super Bowl Sunday, coupled with the Eagles' big win, made naming this little penguin after Saquon Barkley a no-brainer."

Barkley didn't dominate the Chiefs in the Eagles' 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX like he did the rest of the NFL in 2024, but he did break Terrell Davis' combined regular-season and playoff rushing record. He became the first Eagle to win the AP Offensive Player of the Year award and shattered franchise records in his first season in Philadelphia.

While Barkley helps the NFL's Birds defend the Super Bowl LIX title next season, he'll have an aquatic, flightless bird of his namesake exciting guests across the Delaware River.