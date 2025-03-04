Eagles to release James Bradberry, continuing youth movement in secondary, CBS Sports confirms
The Philadelphia Eagles will release veteran defensive back James Bradberry, continuing a youth movement in their secondary, according to CBS Sports. The Eagles will save $2.1 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation, ESPN reported.
The news comes a day after the Eagles released cornerback Darius Slay, also with a post-June 1 designation.
Bradberry, 31, didn't play in 2024 after he suffered a leg injury before the season. A former All-Pro cornerback, Bradberry converted to safety in the offseason and showed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio enough to make the Eagles' initial 53-man roster.
The veteran DB signed with the Eagles in May 2022 and started for two seasons at corner, becoming a second-team All-Pro in his first season. Eagles fans, however, may remember Bradberry most for a holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII.
With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, Bradberry was whistled for defensive holding on a 3rd-and-8 of a 35-35 game. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them to drain the clock down to 11 seconds before kicking the game-winning field goal.
"We were in a man coverage," Bradberry said after the game. "JuJu [Smith-Schuster] motioned down to a bunch. He ran a pivot and a wheel. I was just trying to get some momentum going and go back with the wheel, of course, I pulled on his jersey, so they called it. I was hoping they would let it ride, but it was a holding. They were consistent for the most part. I just can't be blatant with it."
The Eagles got their revenge in February, dominating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl rematch, 40-22.
While Bradberry didn't play in 2024, he does leave Philadelphia as a Super Bowl champion — and enjoyed himself during the parade.
NFL free agency starts on March 12 when the new league year begins.