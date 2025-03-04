Eagles to release James Bradberry, continuing youth movement in secondary, CBS Sports confirms

How the Eagles helped New Orleans terror attack survivor during "dark" time

How the Eagles helped New Orleans terror attack survivor during "dark" time

How the Eagles helped New Orleans terror attack survivor during "dark" time

The Philadelphia Eagles will release veteran defensive back James Bradberry, continuing a youth movement in their secondary, according to CBS Sports. The Eagles will save $2.1 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation, ESPN reported.

The news comes a day after the Eagles released cornerback Darius Slay, also with a post-June 1 designation.

Bradberry, 31, didn't play in 2024 after he suffered a leg injury before the season. A former All-Pro cornerback, Bradberry converted to safety in the offseason and showed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio enough to make the Eagles' initial 53-man roster.

The veteran DB signed with the Eagles in May 2022 and started for two seasons at corner, becoming a second-team All-Pro in his first season. Eagles fans, however, may remember Bradberry most for a holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII.

With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, Bradberry was whistled for defensive holding on a 3rd-and-8 of a 35-35 game. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them to drain the clock down to 11 seconds before kicking the game-winning field goal.

"We were in a man coverage," Bradberry said after the game. "JuJu [Smith-Schuster] motioned down to a bunch. He ran a pivot and a wheel. I was just trying to get some momentum going and go back with the wheel, of course, I pulled on his jersey, so they called it. I was hoping they would let it ride, but it was a holding. They were consistent for the most part. I just can't be blatant with it."

The Eagles got their revenge in February, dominating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl rematch, 40-22.

While Bradberry didn't play in 2024, he does leave Philadelphia as a Super Bowl champion — and enjoyed himself during the parade.

NFL free agency starts on March 12 when the new league year begins.