Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun among 5 Philadelphia Eagles named 2024 AP Award finalists

Saquon Barkley may have fallen short in breaking Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season rushing record, but the Philadelphia Eagles running back could become the first RB to win the MVP in over a decade.

Barkley headlines a group of five Eagles named finalists Thursday for Associated Press awards, including Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

Here's a roundup of the Birds' AP Award finalists.

Saquon Barkley: MVP and Offensive Player of the Year

The accolades keep coming for Barkley, who grew up in the Lehigh Valley and signed with the Eagles in free agency.

Barkley joins four quarterbacks — Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Lamar Jackson — as finalists for the AP MVP award. Barkley, Burrow, and Jackson join wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and running back Derrick Henry as OPOY finalists.

In his first season in Philadelphia, Barkley became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards — and set an Eagles franchise rushing record with 2,005 yards. He's inching closer to breaking Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis' record for most rushing yards in an NFL season, including the playoffs. The record is 2,476 yards.

After two playoff games with the Birds, Barkley is up to 2,329 rushing yards. He has 324 rushing yards on 51 postseason carries. Last Sunday, he set an Eagles playoff record for most rushing yards in a game with 205 against the Rams in a snowy divisional-round playoff game at the Linc. He set the Birds' single-game rushing record with 255 against Los Angeles in the regular season.

The 27-year-old was named an AP All-Pro, an NFLPA All-Pro and made his third Pro Bowl.

Zack Baun: Defensive Player of the Year

After playing mostly special teams with the Saints, Zack Baun ascended into a star with the Eagles while playing a new position. Baun joins edge rushers Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt and cornerback Patrick Surtain II as DPOY finalists.

Baun made his first Pro Bowl and was named a first-time All-Pro after his first season in Philadelphia as an off-ball linebacker. Now, he's a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year.

He's looking to become the second Eagle ever to win the award. Reggie White won the 1987 DPOY award.

In his first season with the Birds, Baun led the team with 150 tackles, 11 of which were for a loss. He finished with 3 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hits, 14 QB pressures, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one interception. He finished as Pro Football Focus' top-graded linebacker. He added another INT in the Eagles' wild-card win over the Packers.

Quinyon Mitchell: Defensive Rookie of the Year

Quinyon Mitchell, the Eagles' 2024 first-round pick, joins teammate Cooper DeJean, Dolphins edge Chop Robinson and the Rams' defensive tackle Braden Fiske and edge Jared Verse as DROY finalists.

In his rookie season, Mitchell started 16 games and played 954 snaps, the 22nd most out of NFL corners. He allowed 40 receptions and had nine pass breakups while holding QBs to an 87 passer rating. He didn't get a regular-season INT, but he picked off Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love in the playoffs.

Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury in the Eagles' playoff win over the Rams last Sunday but is on track to play in the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders.

Cooper DeJean: Defensive Rookie of the Year

Cooper DeJean, drafted 18 picks after Mitchell, is also a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The University of Iowa product finished as one of the NFL's highest-rated slot corners while holding opponents to 50 receptions. DeJean finished his rookie season with five pass breakups, holding QBs to an 82.2 passer rater, 40 tackles and a forced fumble.

Vic Fangio: Assistant Coach of the Year

Vic Fangio, who won the AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018, is again a finalist for the award after his first season as the Eagles' defensive coordinator. Fangio joins Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Vikings DC Brian Flores, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Detroit OC Ben Johnson as finalists.

Fangio oversaw the NFL's best defense in 2024. Under the veteran coordinator's tutelage, the Birds allowed the fewest yards per game (278.4) and had the best pass D in the NFL (174.2 ypg). Philadelphia's rush D finished 10th in the league, allowing 104.2 ypg.

Philly allowed 303 points and 17.8 points per game in 2024. Only the Los Angeles Chargers allowed fewer points (301) and points per game (17.7).