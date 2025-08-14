Another Rocky statue is coming to the city. It's going to the Philadelphia International Airport.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art steps will not be the only place in the city with a Rocky statue.

The Philadelphia International Airport is set to have a Rocky statue, the public affairs manager of the City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Art Commission unanimously voted to grant final approval of the proposed statue and its placement at the airport, a spokesperson for the City Department of Planning and Development said.

In an Art Commission Artwork Acquisition Approval Proposal from the Philadelphia Art Commission on July 30, the Rocky Monumental Statue is an original bronze 3 of 3 casting created by sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg, as said in the proposal from PHL. The proposal also said the statue is 10 feet tall and sits on a 3-foot-tall by 4-foot-square black steel base.

Schomberg, known for the Rocky statue, has a limited edition of three, according to his website. The three editions of the Rocky Monumental Statue are #1 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, #2, a private collection of Sylvester Stallone and #3 is available to purchase, which will now be at the airport.

"The Department of Aviation was approached by a partner who was aware that there is a third Rocky statue available for sale by the artist A. Thomas Schomberg," the managing principal of The Sheward Partnership said in the proposal. "The Department realized that this was a unique opportunity to enhance the guest experience by purchasing an iconic statue that is solely associated with the City of Philadelphia by its residents and people from near and far who travel to Philly to partake in its celebrity and story of triumph."

Philadelphia will now have two of the three original Rocky statues. It's unclear when the statue will be at the airport.

The proposal mentions that the statue will be at the airport's Terminal A-West, on the second floor concourse post TSA screening. There will be a backdrop of the airplanes for travelers to take selfies and group photos.

The Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps is a tourist hotspot, admired by both natives and those new to the city.

The Rocky statue at the museum is no stranger to selfies, a note from Valentine's Day secret admirer, and even being defaced with San Francisco 49ers gear. There was even a first-ever RockyFest that kicked off in December 2024 with Stallone lending his own statue.

The airport is already preparing for a busy year ahead. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2026 All-Star Game and the 250th anniversary of America's Independence all coming to the City of Brotherly Love, the Philly Pride is strong.