Valentine's Day message for Jason Kelce left on Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia has adored Jason Kelce for years, but this Valentine's Day it appears a secret admirer is their taking their love for the Eagles center to the next level.

Overnight, someone left a message for the certified Philly legend on the Rocky Balboa statue, right outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A homemade sign tied to the Italian Stallion's chest reads, "Dear Jason Kelce, hold me like a baby. Love, LK."

Valentine's Day message for Jason Kelce left on Philadelphia's Rocky Balboa statue CBS Philadelphia

And that's not all. Rocky's been outfitted with a Cupid-esque diaper, angel wings and hearts in his eyes.

Now that's what you call brotherly love.

Celebrity photographer HughE Dillon told CBS Philadelphia he saw a group of guys finishing up decorating the statue around 2 a.m.