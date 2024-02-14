Watch CBS News
Local News

Valentine's Day message for Jason Kelce left on Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia has adored Jason Kelce for years, but this Valentine's Day it appears a secret admirer is their taking their love for the Eagles center to the next level.

Overnight, someone left a message for the certified Philly legend on the Rocky Balboa statue, right outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A homemade sign tied to the Italian Stallion's chest reads, "Dear Jason Kelce, hold me like a baby. Love, LK."

Valentine's Day message for Jason Kelce left on Philadelphia's Rocky Balboa statue
Valentine's Day message for Jason Kelce left on Philadelphia's Rocky Balboa statue CBS Philadelphia

And that's not all. Rocky's been outfitted with a Cupid-esque diaper, angel wings and hearts in his eyes.

Now that's what you call brotherly love.

Celebrity photographer HughE Dillon told CBS Philadelphia he saw a group of guys finishing up decorating the statue around 2 a.m.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 5:35 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.