FIFA releases ticket information for World Cup 2026 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field

Some of the world's best soccer players are coming to Philadelphia in 2026 for the World Cup, but getting tickets to the games won't be easy.

Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia is set to host six World Cup games next summer in June and July 2026. On Tuesday, FIFA announced that it will hold a lottery for tickets in several phases, with the first phase beginning on Sept. 10.

Fans interested in securing a ticket to one of the many games at the Linc can register online with FIFA to be among the first to know about any updates regarding the ticket sale rollout. When registering, fans will create a FIFA ID if they don't already have one.

Then on Sept. 10, fans will use their FIFA ID to apply online for the organization's first chance to buy tickets.

If at first you don't succeed, don't worry, soccer fans. There will be multiple ticket phases from the start of the sales on Sept. 10, through the final World Cup match on July 19, 2026.

According to FIFA, the Final Draw for the World Cup 26 will take place sometime in December. Shortly after this, teams will then be assigned to specific match schedules, venues and kick-off times.

FIFA fans looking to splurge can already start scoring hospitality packages, which include match tickets, online now.

The FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, and the final match is scheduled for July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Match 9 - Sunday, June 14, 2026

Match 29 - Friday, June 19, 2026

Match 42 - Monday, June 22, 2026

Match 55 - Thursday, June 25, 2026

Match 68 - Saturday, June 27, 2026

Match 89 - Saturday, July 4, 2026