RockyFest kicks off in Philadelphia with additional statue, devoted fans

RockyFest kicks off in Philadelphia with an extra statue and plenty of devoted fans

For years, visitors have made the journey to the Philadelphia Museum of Art to snap a pic and pose with the statue of Rocky, the famous fictional hero from Philly's favorite film franchise. It was sculpted in 1980 and sits at the bottom of the steps.

But now, at the top of the steps, you'll find another — a gift from Sylvester Stallone himself.

Stallone is lending his own cast of the Rocky statue from his home in Florida.

The special visitor helped kick off the first annual RockyFest, a six-day festival hosted by the Philadelphia Visitors Center with special activities like Rocky-themed date nights, movie marathons and bus tours highlighting the film's landmarks, which brought Carl Foxwell from Baltimore.

"I'm anxious to do the bus tour and see some of the points," Foxwell said. "Especially the front of the gym, Mickey's gym, it's exciting."

Olga Gerasimova was so excited she came all the way from Russia.

"I am so happy," she said.

And a very dedicated fan from Italy said he considers the Italian Stallion a second father and Philly a second home.

"I love you Philadelphia, I love you Stallone, I love you all of this city," Spagnuolo said.

For others, it was a family occasion. Tony DeGennaro said he hopes the films teach his kids resilience.

"Everybody has potential – everybody," sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg said. "Give it your best shot!"

And when it comes to putting that message on display – visitors may now find that two triumphant statues are better than one.

Stallone's own personal statue will remain at the top of the steps before making its way back to his home.