Philadelphia International Airport preps for busy 2026 travel year: "Get ourselves ready to welcome the world"

Philadelphia International Airport is gearing up for a busy year ahead.

While the airport is no stranger to stepping up during big events in the city, Director of Guest Relations Leah Douglas adds, "2026 is definitely something else that we're all really excited about and trying to get ourselves ready to welcome the world."

Preparation has certainly kicked into high gear.

"We serve about 30,000 passengers every single day, so we're ready, but we are readying ourselves even more for the increase in the passengers," Douglas said.

One of those ways is through facility improvements. Teams are working to repaint the terminals while also replacing floors and ceilings. New restrooms and spaces, including lactation suites, are also opening.

"It's like having friends over to your house. You want everything to be spick and span, and that's what we're doing here," Douglas said.

Ahead of 2026, flights to Milan and Edinburgh have already been added, and in December, the airport said Santo Domingo will be too. Aeromexico is the airport's newest airline.

"We're trying to improve all the time, and we have fantastic people; it's really all about the people that work here," Douglas said.

Austin Brito-Quinones is a part of the airport's newly minted customer care team. It's celebrating a year since it started this month. He helps both English and Spanish-speaking passengers.

The airport said the team of over 20 people will be an instrumental resource for the influx of travelers expected from around the world in 2026.