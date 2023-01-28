Eagles-49ers: Rocky statue defaced with San Francisco gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's like they don't remember.

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers put a T-shirt on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue before the upcoming NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

But this has happened before. The last time fans of the Eagles' NFC title game opponent did this, it didn't end well.

49ers fans out here puttin' Niners swag on the Rocky statue in Philly 😂



📸: @DiBirdsBlog pic.twitter.com/clv1CNyzHm — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2023

In 2018, when the Birds went up against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, fans adorned Rocky with purple and gold.

Then the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, trounced the Vikings 38-7. He passed for three touchdowns, two to Alshon Jeffery.

Eagles fans got their revenge. They turned the Vikings' "Skol" chant into a "Foles" chant during the game.

Later, Eagles fans who went to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl "avenged" the Rocky statue by covering a statue of Mary Tyler Moore in Eagles gear.

If our Birds are victorious Sunday afternoon, we'll know whom to thank.