Officials to announce events for America's 250th anniversary celebration in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The United States will mark its 250th anniversary in 2026 and the birthplace of American democracy, Philadelphia, is getting ready to celebrate in a big way.
Officials will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce the events, activities and activations taking place as part of the semiquincentennial – in other words, America's 250th anniversary celebration.
Officials will also reveal details about a new headlining program that will start this summer and run through 2026.
Here's who will be in attendance:
• Gov. Josh Shapiro – Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
• Mayor Cherelle Parker – City of Philadelphia
• U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans - 3rd District of Pennsylvania
• Angela Val - President & CEO of Visit Philadelphia
• Michael Newmuis - 2026 Director, City of Philadelphia
The press conference will take place at the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial at The Franklin Institute.
The year will be a huge one for the city, as Philadelphia is set to host six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches and the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. Officials are excited for the economic impact the events will bring.
You can watch the news conference in the player above or on your streaming device.