Phillies 2026 spring training arrives as pitchers and catchers report; storylines to watch

As Philadelphia has dealt with a frigid winter and the aftermath of its biggest snowstorm in 10 years, a sign that spring and summer are near is here.

Pitchers and catchers officially report to Clearwater for spring training Wednesday and will have their first on-field workout. The first full-squad workout is next week, and games follow soon after.

Here's a guide to the 2026 Phillies' spring training.

When do the Phillies report to spring training?

Phillies pitchers and catchers reported to the Carpenter Complex for spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 11, with their first official workout.

The rest of the club is required to report to Clearwater, Florida, by Monday, Feb. 16, for the first full-squad workout.

When do the Phillies start playing spring training games?

The Phillies open their spring schedule on Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin. The club then marks its 80th spring training in Clearwater with its first home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at BayCare Ballpark on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Philadelphia's spring training schedule includes 29 games, two Spring Breakout prospect games and an exhibition against Team Canada's World Baseball Classic team.

Where do I watch the games?

In the past, Phillies spring training games have been broadcast on TV, MLB.com and the radio. As of this story's publication, no broadcast schedules have been listed on the team's website.

Who will be in camp for spring training?

The Phillies have 29 non-roster invitees in addition to their 40-man roster. Top prospects Justin Crawford, Aidan Miller and Andrew Painter will be in camp, and two of the three (Crawford and Painter) are expected to make the opening-day roster.

Here are the Phillies' non-roster invitees for 2026:

Pitchers (10): Andrew Bechtold, RHP; Génesis Cabrera, LHP; Tucker Davidson, LHP; Jonathan Hernández, RHP; Tim Mayza, LHP; Michael Mercado, RHP; Trevor Richards, RHP; Daniel Robert, RHP; Andrew Walling, LHP; Bryse Wilson, RHP

Catchers (5): Kehden Hettiger, Mark Kolozsvary, Paul McIntosh, René Pinto, Caleb Ricketts

Infielders (10): Keaton Anthony, Christian Cairo, Carson DeMartini, Aroon Escobar, Aidan Miller, Dylan Moore (INF/OF), Liover Peguero, Felix Reyes (INF/OF), Bryan Rincon, José Rodríguez

Outfielders (4): Dylan Campbell, Justin Crawford, Bryan De La Cruz, Dante Nori

Storylines to watch during spring training

After failing to reel in Bo Bichette in free agency, the Phillies' roster in 2026 will look a lot like it has the past few seasons. The Phils have a right fielder (Adolis García) and are looking to move Nick Castellanos by the first full-squad workout. Brad Keller replaces Matt Strahm in the bullpen. Both Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto returned in free agency.

Here are three storylines to watch as the Phillies prepare for the 2026 season.

Zack Wheeler: The Phillies say Wheeler is throwing from 90 feet as he recovers from surgery and complications from a blood clot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday, Feb. 9, that Wheeler won't be ready for opening day but "it's not going to be too far behind that."

Wheeler's health and how he comes back from venous thoracic outlet syndrome will be the Big Thing this season. If he comes back and can be close to his normal self, the club's rotation should be strong again, but the organization is lacking starting pitching depth.

Two bench spots: The Phillies' bench has two locks entering spring training: backup catcher (Rafael Marchán or Garrett Stubbs) and utility infielder Edmundo Sosa. Marchán and Stubbs both are out of minor-league options. Stubbs re-signed with the Phillies on a split contract that signaled that Marchán will likely be the club's backup catcher again.

One of the other two bench spots will most likely be Otto Kemp, who the organization has touted all offseason and has options. Kemp will get a look at being part of a platoon with Brandon Marsh in left field, and his ability to play infield positions, too, is a plus.

The final bench spot appears up for grabs. Outfielders Pedro León, Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Johan Rojas are on the 40-man roster. The non-roster invitees include several potential options, including infielder/outfielder Dylan Moore and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.

Top prospects: Two of the Phillies' top prospects are expected to graduate to the majors in 2026.

It would probably require a historically poor spring training for Justin Crawford not to come north as the team's starting center fielder. The Phils believe Crawford doesn't have much left to prove in the minors and were close to bringing him up last season before acquiring Harrison Bader. The club's brass has essentially handed Crawford the starting CF job this offseason.

Painter's first season back from Tommy John surgery in 2025 was a rocky road. Command was an issue for Painter, which is usually the last thing to return when pitchers come back from Tommy John. With Wheeler's timeline being some time after opening day and the team's starting pitching depth, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Painter, who turns 23 in April, isn't part of the rotation when the season starts.

Miller is another prospect who could make his big-league debut in 2026. The 21-year-old is the club's top prospect and will likely start the season in Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Miller's path to the opening day roster would require an injury to either Alec Bohm, Trea Turner or Bryson Stott. If any injury hits the team's infield, Miller will most likely be the first call-up.

Which Phillies are playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Part of the intrigue of spring this year is the return of the World Baseball Classic. The Phillies will be well represented in the international baseball tournament, which means for part of spring training, they'll be without some notable names.

Here are the Phillies participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Team USA: Brad Keller, RHP; Bryce Harper, 1B; Kyle Schwarber, DH

Team Panama: Edmundo Sosa, INF

Team Italy: Aaron Nola, SP; Dante Nori, OF

Team Mexico: Taijuan Walker, SP

Team Dominican Republic: Cristopher Sánchez, SP; Johan Rojas, OF

Team Israel: Max Lazar, RHP; Garrett Stubbs, C

Team Venezuela: José Alvarado, RHP

When does the regular season start?

The Phillies open the 2026 season at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, March 26, with the first of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.